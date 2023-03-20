Hailing from Stockton, California, diverse recording artist Bigg Z continues to earn widespread recognition with his slick traditional rap style and undeniable appeal. After releasing a couple of buzzworthy tracks in 2021, Z returns with an exciting new collaboration with legendary lyricist Blue and stellar recording artist Lauren Mateo called “Out of Reach.” Stream it now via independent imprint.

No don’t from the norm, “Out of Reach” is a crafty track that showcased Bigg z and Blu trade inspirational lines about taking over the game. And with the limitless potential, Bigg Z latest release is a must-free for both new and old fans alike.

As an aspiring artist, he traveled the world to broaden his perspective, not only about his life but, more importantly, his music. Z was exposed to a mixture of artists, cultures, and languages, opening his mind and expanding his musical pallet.

“Out of Reach” prepares for the artist’s upcoming album, which is a follow-up to his 2020 project, God’s Plan. After the stream, feel free to follow the rising star daily on social media for what’s next.

Stream “Out of Reach” here: