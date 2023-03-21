Inland Empire’s Wavez links up with established star Derek King for the buzzing new single “Can’t Let Go.” The song matches Wavez signature sound with Derek King’s hypnotizing assistance to make one of the must-hear singles out right now. Stream it below via Official Ent-Blvck West.

Cosigned by a laundry list of major stars, including Zaytoven and Chief Keef, “Can’t Let Go” is the perfect origin point for newfound fans of the fast-rising artist who is set to release a full-length project in 2023. Stay up-to-date on all things Wavez on social media.

Check out “Can’t Let Go” below.