Kamos delivers the third installment in his 828 EP series. Following the release of Volume 1 and 2, Volume 3 proves to be the BX emcee’s most introspective body of work to date. Touching on the topics of losing a loved one, economic woes, marriage, fatherhood, and work-life balance, the 3-track collection of songs features additional production from Beatsmith, Mike Lakes, Affy Avenue, and Reece Benjamin.

Detailing the significance of his latest drop in a press statement, the NYC lyricist shares:

“V3 is the first project where I speak candidly about the passing of my daughter, financial hardships, and get super vulnerable with my emotions.”

Hailing from The Bronx borough of New York City, C.K Reid, bka rapper/producer Kamos, is a self-taught musician who began his journey in the arts at the age of three. Always infatuated with the soulful sounds that come from music, his dad saw his passion for Hip-Hop as a youth and installed FL Studio on their family computer when he was nine. Shortly after he became familiar with the production software, Kamos’ father helped him transform his bedroom into a home studio.

In 2014, Kamos generated internet buzz with his nostalgic record “MYFB.” He shortly followed with “Own Supply,” a twist to Notorious B.I.G.’s “Ten Crack Commandments,” and then “Better Doe.” Kamos continued to build and perfect his sound, working with local talent as a producer for their records. Now focused fully on being a recording artist, in 2022 he released Volume 1 of his EP series 828. Volume 2 was released earlier this year in January.

Listen to 828:Volume 3 on your DSP of choice below via Kamos Music-DistroKid, and expect more content to be released from Kamos soon.