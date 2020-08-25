Mason Boano From The Safest Ledge Lists His Top Ten Acts From Ohio

Youngstown, Ohio’s The Safest Ledge dropped an awesome five song EP on Friday, August 14 called The Space Between Words. Fans of Movements, Trophy Eyes, Turnover, and Silverstein will love every note. I had the chance to talk with guitarist Mason Boano about his top ten bands from Ohio, and things got crazy:
Spirit of the Bear
SW: You’re mad punk rock. I never heard of this band.
MB: They’re quite big in Youngstown. At first I wasn’t into ‘em, but now I’m hooked.
SW: Local heroes, eh?
MB: So much mainstream potential.
SW: Enough to justify snow in the summer?
MB: (laughs) Yeah, totally.
Attack Attack!
SW: TOTALLY CRABCORE!
MB: Everyone in my vicinity that wrote music after 2008 was influenced by this band in some way, shape, or form.
SW: I remember when they were on everyone’s lips. I still love that a band has a song called “The People’s Elbow”.
MB: Not a party foul!
SW: Certainly not (unintelligible growl).
MB: One more song shout out: “Fumbles O’Brian” is a great song title too.
Jetty Bones
SW: To know you is to know that you’re going from extreme heaviness to Jetty Bones.
MB: Jetty Bones stands out from the rest of them.
SW: You clever, Mason.
MB: Thanks for bringing it up.
SW: Jetty Bones brought up the sensitive and introspective side of Ohio.
MB: Now let’s get back to some heaviness and the meme!
Bilmuri
SW: Some people may take offense to Bilmuri being listed above Attack Attack, but I say it’s everything I wanted.
MB: Johnny Franck is NOT afraid to take musical risks.
SW: So many genres, so many yells.
MB: Crabcore < Memecore
SW: MATH, bruh.
MB: .mp4
The Black Keys
SW: I’m stoked that we’re shouting out an underground two-piece from Ohio.
MB: They’ll eventually get their big break. Rubber city hardcore.
SW: I have no idea what the fuck you’re talking about.
MB: Akron, baby.
SW: Let’s rock.
MB: Christian rock?
The Devil Wears Prada
SW: (blegh) I thought that this band was from Iowa because of “Dez Moines”.
MB: Nah, bro. Dayton.
SW: Who knew that Dayton was so angry?
MB: They’ve got a lot of airplanes there.
SW: I remember when this band was flying quite high.
MB: Dogs can grow beards all over.
Twenty-One Pilots
SW: (ignores him) ANYWAY, here’s another underground Ohio two-piece.
MB: Gotta give ‘em credit!
SW: I do! Killer live show.
MB: Columbus should super proud.
SW: HOMETOWN!
MB: Why are you yelling at me, dude?
Nine Inch Nails
SW: If you think I’m yelling now, listen to Trent Reznor.
MB: SLAVE SCREAMS!
SW: Ooo. Happiness in slavery. Kind of like Trump’s America. I disgress.
MB: Every day we’re getting closer to that.
SW: Side note: I think that this band should be #1 on this list, but it isn’t my list.
MB: Boo fucking hoo.
The Plot In You
SW: That rhymes with The Plot In You. And number two.
MB: TPIY has been one of my favorite bands for nearly a decade.
SW: And talk about switching genres effortlessly.
MB: Landon Tewers is a beast.
SW: Dispose is one of my favorite LPs in recent history.
MB: Feel nothing? More like Feel SOMETHING!
Citizen
SW: I have the feels now. We’re almost done.
MB: Youth defines the genre, and I don’t care if you’re mad that I listed this as #1.