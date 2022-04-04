Pomona recording artist Hydrolic West is an established West Coast star with a signature street persona and hard-hitting production. Following the recent release of his Pomona City Movement: Pomona 3, West takes a trip up to the Bay Area to link with the popular recording artist and newly-signed Yo Gotti-protege Mozzy for their standout collaboration, titled “Long Night.” Stream it here via Ambition Creates Dreams.

Produced by Hydrolic West, “Long Night” delivers all the necessary elements that make the song a West Coast essential. And with Mozzy’s star power sauced over the buzzworthy Hydrolic West’s classic West Coast bass production. “Long Night” is the perfect jump-on point for any newfound fan being introduced to the up-and-coming star through the Bay Area superstar’s feature. After the stream, explore more of Hydrolic West’s music, available now on all digital streaming platforms.

For more on Hydrolic West, follow him on social media. Give “Long Night” a listen below.