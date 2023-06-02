Platinum-certified singer/songwriter/producer Madison Beer has just released her latest single, “Home to Another One.” Released just in time to join summer rotations everywhere, the track showcases Beer’s ethereal vocals backed against an upbeat and dynamic production.

Written by Beer and Leroy Clampitt, the single also comes alongside an aptly aesthetic music video, also directed by Beer and Aerin Moreno. The video sets out to bring the lyrics to life, showcasing Beer discovering her otherworldly lover has been betraying her throughout their entire release.

Watch the new video for “Home to Another One” below.

Beer also announced that she will be releasing her highly anticipated sophomore album, Silence Between Songs, on September 15th via Epic Records.

With her exceptional talent for storytelling and emotional depth, Beer will explore themes of growth, reflection, and introspection. Paying homage to some of her favorite artists such as Lana Del Rey, The Beatles, The Beach Boys and Tame Impala, Beer will deliver a refreshing and innovative sonic experience and infuse the album’s visual aesthetics with her distinctive artistic vision.

Speaking on the album, she says “I’ve learned so much about myself and my artistry on the journey of the last two years since my last record. This album tells the story of so many different pieces of me that I discovered in the moments of pause where I settled down from the noise and learned the most about myself. I hope my fans are as inspired listening to it as I was when creating it.”