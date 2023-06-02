Today, acoustic-rock duo This Wild Life have announced that they will be releasing their new album, Never Fade, on June 23rd. The record itself is a celebration of friendship, with each song featuring a collaboration. Special guests include Yellowcard‘s Ryan Key, Broadside‘s Oliver Baxxter, Copeland‘s Aaron Marsh, and many more.
Alongside the album announcement comes the release of it’s first two singles: “No More Waiting” (feat. Brian Burkheiser of I Prevail)and “How’d You Forget Us?” (feat. Joshua Roberts of Magnolia Park).
Both songs are available now via all streaming platforms, while a new music video for “No More Waiting” can be found below.
This Wild Life’s Kevin Jordan shares: “‘Never Fade’ is our second independently produced and released album. We assembled the Emo Avengers for this one with a special guest vocalist on all 8 tracks. No love songs this time around, all heartbreakers.”
This Wild Life will be bringing their new music on tour this summer as they hit the road with Yellowcard on their 20th Anniversary Tour for Ocean Avenue. The month and a half long run, which kicks off on July 7th in Baltimore, includes stops in New York, Boston, Philadelphia, Chicago, Jacksonville, Los Angeles, Denver, Worcester, and more.
Artwork:
Track-listing:
- No More Waiting (feat. Brian Burkheiser of I Prevail)
- Proximity (feat. Rory Rodriguez of Dayseeker)
- Silver and Gold (feat. Ryan Key of Yellowcard)
- How’d You Forget Us? (feat. Joshua Roberts of Magnolia Park)
- Knife Fight (feat. Aaron Marsh of Copeland)
- Fall Out Of Love Again (feat. Andrew Wade)
- I Miss You (feat. Oliver Baxxter of Broadside)
- Dead To Me (feat. Brian Butcher from The Home Team)
Tour dates: