Today, acoustic-rock duo This Wild Life have announced that they will be releasing their new album, Never Fade, on June 23rd. The record itself is a celebration of friendship, with each song featuring a collaboration. Special guests include Yellowcard‘s Ryan Key, Broadside‘s Oliver Baxxter, Copeland‘s Aaron Marsh, and many more.

Alongside the album announcement comes the release of it’s first two singles: “No More Waiting” (feat. Brian Burkheiser of I Prevail)and “How’d You Forget Us?” (feat. Joshua Roberts of Magnolia Park).

Both songs are available now via all streaming platforms, while a new music video for “No More Waiting” can be found below.

This Wild Life’s Kevin Jordan shares: “‘Never Fade’ is our second independently produced and released album. We assembled the Emo Avengers for this one with a special guest vocalist on all 8 tracks. No love songs this time around, all heartbreakers.”

This Wild Life will be bringing their new music on tour this summer as they hit the road with Yellowcard on their 20th Anniversary Tour for Ocean Avenue. The month and a half long run, which kicks off on July 7th in Baltimore, includes stops in New York, Boston, Philadelphia, Chicago, Jacksonville, Los Angeles, Denver, Worcester, and more.

Artwork:

Track-listing:

No More Waiting (feat. Brian Burkheiser of I Prevail) Proximity (feat. Rory Rodriguez of Dayseeker) Silver and Gold (feat. Ryan Key of Yellowcard) How’d You Forget Us? (feat. Joshua Roberts of Magnolia Park) Knife Fight (feat. Aaron Marsh of Copeland) Fall Out Of Love Again (feat. Andrew Wade) I Miss You (feat. Oliver Baxxter of Broadside) Dead To Me (feat. Brian Butcher from The Home Team)

Tour dates:

7/5 – Baltimore, MD @ Pier Six Pavilion

7/6 – Asbury Park, NJ @ The Stone Pony

7/8 – New York, NY @ The Rooftop at Pier 17

7/9 – Boston, MA @ MGM Music Hall at Fenway

7/11 – Philadelphia, PA @ TD Pavilion at the Mann

7/12 – Cuyahoga Falls, OH @ Blossom Music Center

7/13 – Sterling Heights, MI @ Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre at Freedom Hill

7/15 – Minneapolis, MN @ Armory

7/16 – Chicago, IL @ Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island

7/18 – Charlotte, NC @ Skyla Credit Union Amphitheatre

7/20 – Atlanta, GA @ Cadence Bank Amphitheatre at Chastain Park

7/21 – Jacksonville, FL @ Daily’s Place Amphitheater

7/22 – Jacksonville, FL @ Daily’s Place Amphitheater

7/23 – Tampa, FL @ Yuengling Center

7/25 – Houston, TX @ 713 Music Hall

7/26 – Austin, TX @ Stubb’s Waller Creek Amphitheater

7/27 – Irving, TX @ The Pavilion at Toyota Music Facotry

7/29 – Phoenix, AZ @ Arizona Financial Theatre

7/30 – Los Angeles, CA @ Youtube Theater

8/1 – San Diego, CA @ Petco Park

8/2 – San Francisco, CA @ Bill Graham Civic Auditorium

8/4 – Seattle, WA @ Wamu Theater

8/5 – Garden City, ID @ Revolution Concert House

8/6 – West Valley City, UT @ Usana Amphitheatre

8/8 – Denver, CO @ Levitt Pavilion Denver

8/10 – Indianapolis, IN @ TCU Amphitheater at White River State Park

8/11 – Maryland Heights, MO @ Saint Louis Music Park

8/13 – Worcester, MA @ Palladium

8/15 – Hershey, PA @ Giant Center

8/17 – Syracuse, NY @ St. Joseph’s Heath Amphitheater at Lakeview

8/18 – Portland, ME @ Cross Insurance Arena