Warren Zeiders has just announced that he will be releasing his debut album, Pretty Little Poison, on August 25th via Warner Records. Pre-orders for the album can be found here.

Pretty Little Poison is comprised of 14 tracks, 4 of which were produced by Bart Butler and Ryan Gore, with the other 10 being produced by Ross Copperman. The album is part road-warrior, part old-fashioned grit, and brings his multitude of genre influences to the forefront — showcasing what has made him one of country music’s most interesting newcomers.

“A lot of this album is about a girl, and a lot of it is about me,” says Zeiders, who fills the album with honest lyrics about life, love, and lessons learned. “I’m paying tribute to that classic country sound, but I’m keeping things modern, too. At the end of the day, I’m just putting my heart on my sleeve and putting myself onstage.”

Album track “Tell Me Like It Is” is out now, and the accompanying lyric video can be found below.

Zeiders’ muscular brand of country music is as broad as his shoulders, which still bear the evidence of a longtime sports career. “God Only Knows”and “Comin’ Down High” are southern rock anthems built for summertime parties and backwoods joyrides. Songs like “Painkiller” and “Love’s A Leaving” explore the darkness of outlaw country. The bright choruses of “West Texas Weather” and “Some Whiskey” are showcases for his powerhouse vocals, while “Pretty Little Poison” — the album’s title track and lead single — is country music at its most cinematic, pairing dusty western textures with a radio-ready refrain. “Inside Your Head,” written by eight-time Grammy winner Chris Stapleton, makes room for the lap steel guitars and timeless twang of classic country. For Zeiders, whose viral cover of “Tennessee Whiskey” played such a crucial role in his own rise to success, featuring a Stapleton cut on Pretty Little Poison feels a whole lot like fate. He worked with a number of other songwriters, too, co-writing songs with Eric Paslay, Randy Montana, Ryan Beaver, Lee Thomas Miller, Benjy Davis, Austin Taylor Smith, Jarred Keim, and others.

“Faith, family, and athletics were the three pillars of my life, long before I started playing music,” he says. “I haven’t forgotten that. I’m always learning new things — if you stop doing that, you stop growing — but I’m staying true to who I am, too. This album is my story. It’s who I am. It’s who I’ve always been. I may not be playing lacrosse anymore, but I haven’t lost the discipline or focus that I learned as an athlete. I still put in the work. I still push myself. I go onstage and treat it like it’s a game day.”

Artwork:

Track-listing:

“Pretty Little Poison” (Warren Zeiders, Jarred Keim, Ryan Beaver) “Some Whiskey” (Warren Zeiders, Randy Montana, Mark Hollman) “Love’s A Leavin’” (Warren Zeiders, Ross Copperman, Joy Beth Taylor) “Tell Me Like It Is” (Warren Zeider, Rivers Rutherford, Warren Zeiders) “Black and Blue” (Warren Zeiders, Bart Butler, Joe Clemmons, Ryan Beaver)* “Weeping Willow” (Warren Zeiders, Randy Montana, Mark Hollman, Erik Dylan)* “Painkiller” (Warren Zeiders, Erik Dylan, Josh Phillips)* “Inside Your Head” (Chris Stapleton, Lee Thomas Miller) “Coming Down High” (Warren Zeiders, Bart Butler, Ryan Beaver, Benjy Davis) “God Only Knows” (Warren Zeiders, Eric Paslay, Rob Crosby) “Drive You Crazy” (Warren Zeiders, Stephen Wilson Jr., Randy Montana) “West Texas Weather” (Warren Zeiders, Austin Taylor Smith) “Pittsburgh Steel” (Warren Zeiders, Randy Montana, Joe Fox ) “Cowboys Ride Away” (Warren Zeiders, Ryan Beaver, Jared Keim)

*Produced by Bart Butler & Ryan Gore

Note: all other songs produced by Ross Copperman

Tour dates:

June 2 – Panama City Beach, FL – Gulf Coast Jam

June 3 – East Gadsden, AL – Bash! In The Bend

June 8 – Nashville, TN – CMA Fest

June 10 – Clinton, IA – Tailgate N’ Tallboys 2023

June 15 – Valparaiso, IN – Central Park Plaza

June 16 – North Lawrence, OH – Country Fest

June 17 – Bloomington, IL – Tailgate N’ Tallboys

June 22 – Wichita, KS – The Cotillion Ballroom

June 23 – Sioux Falls, SD – The District

June 24 – Clearwater, NE – Clearwater Rodeo

July 6 – Fort Loramie, OH – Country Concert 2023

July 7 – Independence, IA – Buchanan County Fairgrounds & Campgrounds

July 8 – Arthur, IL – Moultrie-Douglas County Fair

July 13 – Arnold’s Park, IA – Captain’s Getaway

July 14 – West Salem, WI – Country Boom 2023

July 15 – Brooklyn, MI – Faster Horses Festival 2023

July 27 – Three Forks, MT – Headwaters Country Jam 2023

July 28 – Casper, WY – The Gaslight Social

July 29 – Wahoo, NE – Saunders County Fairgrounds

Aug. 2 – Elma, WA – Grays Harbour County Fairgrounds

Aug. 3 – Klamath Falls, OR – Klamath County Fairgrounds

Aug. 4 – Sweet Home, OR – Oregon Jamboree Music Festival 2023

Aug. 5 – Quincy, WA – Watershed Festival 2023

Aug. 9 – Hermiston, OR – Umatilla County Fair

Aug. 10 – Great Falls, MT – The Newberry +

Aug. 11 – Jerome, ID – Jerome County Fairgrounds

Aug. 12 – Grand Junction, CO – Warehouse25sSixty-Five Kitchen & Bar

Aug. 18 – Jordan, NY – Kegs Canalside

Aug. 19 – Montreal, CA – Lasso 2023

Aug. 26 – Louisville, KY – Kentucky State Fair

Aug. 31 – Dewey Beach, DE – Bottle & Cork +

Sept. 1 – Philippi, WV – Barbour County Fair

Sept. 2 – Meshoppen, PA – Wyoming County Community Fair

Sept. 15 – Buffalo, NY – Town Ballroom

Sept. 16 – Pittsburgh, PA – Stage AE

Sept. 21 – Cleveland, OH – Agora Ballroom

Sept. 22 – Columbus, OH – KEMBA Live!

Sept. 23 – Harrisburg, PA – Southside Stage

Sept. 28 – Oklahoma City, OK – The Jones Assembly

Sept. 29 – Little Rock, AR – The Hall

Sept. 30 – New Orleans, LA – House of Blues New Orleans

Oct. 4 – Nashville, TN – Ryman Auditorium

Oct. 5 – Kansas City, MO – Uptown Theater

Oct. 12 – Orlando, FL – House of Blues Orlando

Oct. 13 – North Myrtle Beach, SC – House of Blues Myrtle Beach

Oct. 14 – Charlotte, NC – The Fillmore Charlotte

Oct. 19 – Silver Spring, MD – The Fillmore Silver Spring

Oct. 20 – Raleigh, NC – The Ritz

Oct. 21 – Greenville, SC – Greenville Country Music Fest

Oct. 26 – Louisville, KY – Paristown

Oct. 27 – Indianapolis, IN – Egyptian Room at Old National Centre

Oct. 28 – Detroit, MI – The Fillmore Detroit

Nov. 2 – Saint Louis, MO – The Pageant

Nov. 4 – Minneapolis, MN – The Fillmore Minneapolis

Nov. 9 – Huntington, NY – The Paramount

Nov. 10 – Boston, MA – House of Blues Boston

Nov. 11 – Philadelphia, PA – The Fillmore Philadelphia