Today, rising country troubadour Tanner Usrey has released his latest single, “Last Goodbye.” It is his second single released since signing to Atlantic Records, following “Give It Some Time,” which dropped back in April of this year.

“Last Goodbye” was co-written by Usrey with top Nashville songwriter Kendell Marvel (Chris Stapleton, Jamey Johnson) and produced baby Beau Bedford (The Texas Gentlemen, Jonathan Tyler).

“Hey guys, y’all loved the video we posted, so we decided to get it out to y’all,” shared Tanner. “I wrote this song with my buddy Kendell Marvel, and it’s probably one of my favorites on the album, so I hope you like it too!”

The release of the track today comes alongside an official visualizer, which can be found below.

An electrifying and energetic live presence who played over 180 shows in 2022 alone, Usrey will continue his non-stop touring with an upcoming live schedule that will see him on the road through the summer. Highlights include headline shows, festival appearances, and dates alongside such like-minded artists as The Steel Woods. For complete details and ticket availability, head here.

Tour dates:

JUNE

2 – Gardnerville, NV – BackCountry Festival *

3 – Folsom, CA – Folsom Saloon

4 – Fresno, CA – Strummer’s [SOLD OUT]

5 – Los Angeles, CA – The Moroccan Lounge

8 – San Diego, CA – Casbah

9 – Morro Bay, CA – The Siren

10 – Felton, CA – Felton Music Hall

11 – Petaluma, CA – Mystic Theatre

15 – Salmon, ID – Sweet Water Hollow ^

16 – Sandpoint, ID – The Hive

17 – Spokane, WA – Martin Woldson Theater at the Fox ^

18 – Seattle, WA – Tractor Tavern ^

21 – Bend, OR – Domino Room ^

22 – Pendleton, OR – Jackalope Jamboree *

23 – Great Falls, MT – Beacon Icehouse

24 – Filer, ID – Gordy’s HWY 30 Music Festival *

JULY

2 – Greeley, CO – Greeley Stampede*

12 – Tyler, TX – Cowboys

13 – Marble Falls, TX – Putters & Gutters

14 – Dallas, TX – Granada Theater

15 – Tulsa, OK – Cain’s Ballroom

16 – Houston, TX – White Oak Music Hall

20 – Lubbock, TX – The Blue Light

21 – Gatesville, TX – Bare Bones BBQ

22 – New Braunfels, TX – Whitewater Amphitheater #

29 – Ft. Smith, AR – Peacemaker Festival *

AUGUST

7 – Sturgis, SD – Kickstands Campground & Venue

8 – Sturgis, SD – Kickstands Campground & Venue

12 – Hattiesburg, MS – Bulls, Bands, and Barrels *

18 – Salt Lake City, UT – Soundwell

19 – Helena, MT – Dess Fest 2023 *

24 – Omaha, NE – The Waiting Room

26 – Henriette, MN – Northwoods Jam *

SEPTEMBER

3 – Lake View, IA – Stone Pier Summer Concert Series *

13-16 – Pryor, OK – Born & Raised 2023 *

28 – Cape Girardeau, MO – Show Me Center $

29 – Rogers, AR – Walmart AMP $

30 – Oklahoma City, OK – Paycom Center $

OCTOBER

1 – Ashland, KY – Foxfire Music Festival *

5 – Corpus Christi, TX – American Bank Center $

6 – San Antonio, TX – AT&T Center $

7 – Lubbock, TX – United Supermarkets Arena $

6-8 – Austin, TX – Austin City Limits Music Festival *

13-15 – Austin, TX – Austin City Limits Music Festival *

21 – Fort Worth, TX – Gordy’s HWY30 Texas Edition *

NOVEMBER

30 – Nashville, TN – Ryman Auditorium % [SOLD OUT]

* Festival Performance

^ w/ The Steel Woods

# w/ Read Southall Band

$ w/ Koe Wetzel

% w/ Shane Smith & The Saints