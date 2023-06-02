Today, rising country troubadour Tanner Usrey has released his latest single, “Last Goodbye.” It is his second single released since signing to Atlantic Records, following “Give It Some Time,” which dropped back in April of this year.
“Last Goodbye” was co-written by Usrey with top Nashville songwriter Kendell Marvel (Chris Stapleton, Jamey Johnson) and produced baby Beau Bedford (The Texas Gentlemen, Jonathan Tyler).
“Hey guys, y’all loved the video we posted, so we decided to get it out to y’all,” shared Tanner. “I wrote this song with my buddy Kendell Marvel, and it’s probably one of my favorites on the album, so I hope you like it too!”
The release of the track today comes alongside an official visualizer, which can be found below.
An electrifying and energetic live presence who played over 180 shows in 2022 alone, Usrey will continue his non-stop touring with an upcoming live schedule that will see him on the road through the summer. Highlights include headline shows, festival appearances, and dates alongside such like-minded artists as The Steel Woods. For complete details and ticket availability, head here.
Tour dates:
JUNE
2 – Gardnerville, NV – BackCountry Festival *
3 – Folsom, CA – Folsom Saloon
4 – Fresno, CA – Strummer’s [SOLD OUT]
5 – Los Angeles, CA – The Moroccan Lounge
8 – San Diego, CA – Casbah
9 – Morro Bay, CA – The Siren
10 – Felton, CA – Felton Music Hall
11 – Petaluma, CA – Mystic Theatre
15 – Salmon, ID – Sweet Water Hollow ^
16 – Sandpoint, ID – The Hive
17 – Spokane, WA – Martin Woldson Theater at the Fox ^
18 – Seattle, WA – Tractor Tavern ^
21 – Bend, OR – Domino Room ^
22 – Pendleton, OR – Jackalope Jamboree *
23 – Great Falls, MT – Beacon Icehouse
24 – Filer, ID – Gordy’s HWY 30 Music Festival *
JULY
2 – Greeley, CO – Greeley Stampede*
12 – Tyler, TX – Cowboys
13 – Marble Falls, TX – Putters & Gutters
14 – Dallas, TX – Granada Theater
15 – Tulsa, OK – Cain’s Ballroom
16 – Houston, TX – White Oak Music Hall
20 – Lubbock, TX – The Blue Light
21 – Gatesville, TX – Bare Bones BBQ
22 – New Braunfels, TX – Whitewater Amphitheater #
29 – Ft. Smith, AR – Peacemaker Festival *
AUGUST
7 – Sturgis, SD – Kickstands Campground & Venue
8 – Sturgis, SD – Kickstands Campground & Venue
12 – Hattiesburg, MS – Bulls, Bands, and Barrels *
18 – Salt Lake City, UT – Soundwell
19 – Helena, MT – Dess Fest 2023 *
24 – Omaha, NE – The Waiting Room
26 – Henriette, MN – Northwoods Jam *
SEPTEMBER
3 – Lake View, IA – Stone Pier Summer Concert Series *
13-16 – Pryor, OK – Born & Raised 2023 *
28 – Cape Girardeau, MO – Show Me Center $
29 – Rogers, AR – Walmart AMP $
30 – Oklahoma City, OK – Paycom Center $
OCTOBER
1 – Ashland, KY – Foxfire Music Festival *
5 – Corpus Christi, TX – American Bank Center $
6 – San Antonio, TX – AT&T Center $
7 – Lubbock, TX – United Supermarkets Arena $
6-8 – Austin, TX – Austin City Limits Music Festival *
13-15 – Austin, TX – Austin City Limits Music Festival *
21 – Fort Worth, TX – Gordy’s HWY30 Texas Edition *
NOVEMBER
30 – Nashville, TN – Ryman Auditorium % [SOLD OUT]
* Festival Performance
^ w/ The Steel Woods
# w/ Read Southall Band
$ w/ Koe Wetzel
% w/ Shane Smith & The Saints