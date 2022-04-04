A hood star is on the rise right now.

Florida recording artist BigA1804 continues his ascent with the release of his new track “Big Bank Take Little Bank” featuring SoUnique. In the Kenly V-directed video, the Broward County Haitian-American recording artist raps about getting to the big bags while others struggle to make little paychecks, while

he hit up Los Angeles for a lavish vacation filled with chauffeured-driven Bentley rides, shopping sprees, stacks of cash everywhere, extravagant dinners and so much more. “Big Bank Take Little Bank” is the perfect origin point for newfound fans as he has blown onto the mainstream landscape in recent months from the trendsetting Southern underground music scene.

https://www.instagram.com/p/Cbx6E0CDC1q/

BigA1804 caught everyone’s attention with viral posts of women twerking to his music. The new artist is currently in album mode while campaigning its arrival with several previously released singles. After the view, for more on the rising star, follow him on social media daily for new music updates and more. “Big Bank Take Little Bank” is available on all digital streaming platforms. Stream it here.

Take a look at BigA1804’s new video below.