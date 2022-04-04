With each new release, Johnny Quest The Rebel is intent on showing his growth. The Trenton, NJ native’s mission is clear: elevate, with every verse, post, and video. After dropping the grind anthem “Blue Diamonds” featuring Cruch Calhoun, Quest delivers the visual to his latest track “Higher”, a spiritually infused trek towards finding yourself and growing into your best self.

On Higher, Quest opens up and expresses the importance of faith, specifically during his pursuit of goals and heights previously unreached. To do so, he taps into his youth and upbringing, where his family was heavily connected to the church. In the video, he connects his message of elevation through a trek to the top of the famous Hollywood Cross in Los Angeles. In his first full-length music video, director Mike C captures the essence of Quest’s soul search and pursuit of greatness.

As he nears the release of a new project, Quest is steadily building a reputation as an inspiring artist and one of the best in his hometown state. The music world is taking notice, and he can only go “higher” from here.