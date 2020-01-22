Iration announces “Heatseakers” spring headlining tour

Reggae-influenced alt-rock band Iration have announced that they will be continuing their “Heatseekers” tour this spring, following their upcoming winter “Heatseekers” tour.
The tour will be leading up to their appearance at BottleRock Napa Valley, and will kick off on April 30th in Austin, Texas before wrapping up on May 17th in Omaha, Nebraska. Iration will be joined by Hirie and The Ries Brothers.
“You’ve got a Spring fever and the only prescription is more Iration!,” shares the band. “That’s right, we’ve added new Heatseeker Spring Tour dates with special guests HIRIE and The Ries Brothers. We’re looking forward to sharing some new music with you and your best buds at a show real soon.”
Check out all of their current tour dates below, and find information on tickets here.
IRATION TOUR DATES
Heatseekers Winter Tour with special guests Ballyhoo!, Iya Terra and The Ries Brothers
|Thursday, February 6
|Bakersfield, CA @ Fox Theater
|Friday, February 7
|San Francisco, CA @ The Fillmore~
|Saturday, February 8
|Chico, CA @ Senator Theatre^~
|Sunday, February 9
|Long Beach, CA @ One Love Cali Reggae Festival**
|Monday, February 10
|Tucson, AZ @ Rialto Theatre
|Wednesday, February 12
|San Antonio, TX @ Aztec Theater
|Thursday, February 13
|Tulsa, OK @ Cain’s Ballroom
|Friday, February 14
|Lawrence, KS @ The Granada Theater
|Saturday, February 15
|Sauget, IL @ Pop’s
|Sunday, February 16
|Louisville, KY @ Mercury Ballroom
|Tuesday, February 18
|Nashville, TN @ The Basement East
|Thursday, February 20
|Columbus, OH @ Newport Music Hall
|Friday, February 21
|Cleveland, OH @ House of Blues
|Saturday, February 22
|Indianapolis, IN @ The Vogue
|Sunday, February 23
|McKees Rocks, PA @ Roxian Theatre^
|Thursday, February 27
|Grand Rapids, MI @ The Intersection
|Friday, February 28
|Minneapolis, MN @ First Avenue
|Saturday, February 29
|Milwaukee, WI @ The Rave/Eagles Club
|Sunday, March 1
|Des Moines, IA @ Wooly’s
|Sunday, March 22
|St. Petersburg, FL @ Reggae Rise Up Music Festival**
|Thursday, April 30
|Austin, TX @ Stubb’s
|Friday, May 1
|Houston, TX @ House of Blues
|Saturday, May 2
|Dallas, TX @ Bomb Factory
|Sunday, May 3
|Corpus Christi, TX @ Concrete Street Pavilion
|Tuesday, May 5
|Birmingham, AL @ Iron City
|Thursday, May 7
|Richmond, VA @ The National+
|Friday, May 8
|Hampton Beach, NH @ Hampton Beach Ballroom
|Saturday, May 9
|Portland, ME @ Aura
|Sunday, May 10
|Philadelphia, PA @ The Fillmore
|Wednesday, May 13
|New Haven, CT @ Toad’s Place
|Thursday, May 14
|Buffalo, NY @ Town Ballroom+
|Friday, May 15
|Pontiac, MI @ Crofoot Ballroom
|Saturday, May 16
|Chicago, IL @ Riviera Theater
|Sunday, May 17
|Omaha, NE @ Slowdown
|Sunday, May 24
|Napa, CA @ BottleRock Napa Valley**