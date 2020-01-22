Iration announces “Heatseakers” spring headlining tour

Reggae-influenced alt-rock band Iration have announced that they will be continuing their “Heatseekers” tour this spring, following their upcoming winter “Heatseekers” tour.

The tour will be leading up to their appearance at BottleRock Napa Valley, and will kick off on April 30th in Austin, Texas before wrapping up on May 17th in Omaha, Nebraska. Iration will be joined by Hirie and The Ries Brothers.

“You’ve got a Spring fever and the only prescription is more Iration!,” shares the band. “That’s right, we’ve added new Heatseeker Spring Tour dates with special guests HIRIE and The Ries Brothers. We’re looking forward to sharing some new music with you and your best buds at a show real soon.”

Check out all of their current tour dates below, and find information on tickets here.

IRATION TOUR DATES

Heatseekers Winter Tour with special guests Ballyhoo!, Iya Terra and The Ries Brothers

Thursday, February 6 Bakersfield, CA @ Fox Theater Friday, February 7 San Francisco, CA @ The Fillmore~ Saturday, February 8 Chico, CA @ Senator Theatre^~ Sunday, February 9 Long Beach, CA @ One Love Cali Reggae Festival** Monday, February 10 Tucson, AZ @ Rialto Theatre Wednesday, February 12 San Antonio, TX @ Aztec Theater Thursday, February 13 Tulsa, OK @ Cain’s Ballroom Friday, February 14 Lawrence, KS @ The Granada Theater Saturday, February 15 Sauget, IL @ Pop’s Sunday, February 16 Louisville, KY @ Mercury Ballroom Tuesday, February 18 Nashville, TN @ The Basement East Thursday, February 20 Columbus, OH @ Newport Music Hall Friday, February 21 Cleveland, OH @ House of Blues Saturday, February 22 Indianapolis, IN @ The Vogue Sunday, February 23 McKees Rocks, PA @ Roxian Theatre^ Thursday, February 27 Grand Rapids, MI @ The Intersection Friday, February 28 Minneapolis, MN @ First Avenue Saturday, February 29 Milwaukee, WI @ The Rave/Eagles Club Sunday, March 1 Des Moines, IA @ Wooly’s Sunday, March 22 St. Petersburg, FL @ Reggae Rise Up Music Festival**