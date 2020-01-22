Iration announces “Heatseakers” spring headlining tour

Iration

Reggae-influenced alt-rock band Iration have announced that they will be continuing their “Heatseekers” tour this spring, following their upcoming winter “Heatseekers” tour.

The tour will be leading up to their appearance at BottleRock Napa Valley, and will kick off on April 30th in Austin, Texas before wrapping up on May 17th in Omaha, Nebraska. Iration will be joined by Hirie and The Ries Brothers.

“You’ve got a Spring fever and the only prescription is more Iration!,” shares the band. “That’s right, we’ve added new Heatseeker Spring Tour dates with special guests HIRIE and The Ries Brothers. We’re looking forward to sharing some new music with you and your best buds at a show real soon.”

Check out all of their current tour dates below, and find information on tickets here.

IRATION TOUR DATES

Heatseekers Winter Tour with special guests Ballyhoo!, Iya Terra and The Ries Brothers

Thursday, February 6 Bakersfield, CA @ Fox Theater
Friday, February 7 San Francisco, CA @ The Fillmore~
Saturday, February 8 Chico, CA @ Senator Theatre^~
Sunday, February 9 Long Beach, CA @ One Love Cali Reggae Festival**
Monday, February 10 Tucson, AZ @ Rialto Theatre
Wednesday, February 12 San Antonio, TX @ Aztec Theater
Thursday, February 13 Tulsa, OK @ Cain’s Ballroom
Friday, February 14 Lawrence, KS @ The Granada Theater
Saturday, February 15 Sauget, IL @ Pop’s
Sunday, February 16 Louisville, KY @ Mercury Ballroom
Tuesday, February 18 Nashville, TN @ The Basement East
Thursday, February 20 Columbus, OH @ Newport Music Hall
Friday, February 21 Cleveland, OH @ House of Blues
Saturday, February 22 Indianapolis, IN @ The Vogue
Sunday, February 23 McKees Rocks, PA @ Roxian Theatre^
Thursday, February 27 Grand Rapids, MI @ The Intersection
Friday, February 28 Minneapolis, MN @ First Avenue
Saturday, February 29 Milwaukee, WI @ The Rave/Eagles Club
Sunday, March 1 Des Moines, IA @ Wooly’s
Sunday, March 22 St. Petersburg, FL @ Reggae Rise Up Music Festival**
Heatseekers Spring Tour with special guests Hirie and The Ries Brothers
Thursday, April 30 Austin, TX @ Stubb’s
Friday, May 1 Houston, TX @ House of Blues
Saturday, May 2 Dallas, TX @ Bomb Factory
Sunday, May 3 Corpus Christi, TX @ Concrete Street Pavilion
Tuesday, May 5 Birmingham, AL @ Iron City
Thursday, May 7 Richmond, VA @ The National+
Friday, May 8 Hampton Beach, NH @ Hampton Beach Ballroom
Saturday, May 9 Portland, ME @ Aura
Sunday, May 10 Philadelphia, PA @ The Fillmore
Wednesday, May 13 New Haven, CT @ Toad’s Place
Thursday, May 14 Buffalo, NY @ Town Ballroom+
Friday, May 15 Pontiac, MI @ Crofoot Ballroom
Saturday, May 16 Chicago, IL @ Riviera Theater
Sunday, May 17 Omaha, NE @ Slowdown
Sunday, May 24 Napa, CA @ BottleRock Napa Valley**
** indicates festival appearance
+ indicates HIRIE not on the lineup
^ indicates Iya Terra not on lineup
~ indicates Ballyhoo! not on lineup

