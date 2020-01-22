Bay Area’s FOS Lets Loose with New Video “Farmers Delight”

The Bay Area is responsible for some of the notorious acts like Mac, Dre, and Too $hort. Arriving on that same sleeve of lyricists is FOS, who’s passion for music began in sixth grade after learning how to read and write music.

After being in a group for some time, FOS went solo in 2010 and it served him well. Today, he shares the music video for his recent single titled “Farmers Delight.”

As the title hints, the track is all about the world’s favorite drug, cannabis, and it’s effects. The video is directed by Jay Synth and follows FOS around two of Northern California’s largest licensed Cannabis facilities, Rio Vista Farms and Coco Farms. “We got the gas like a chamber / The vapers, they hit from all angles,” he raps.

Check out the video below.