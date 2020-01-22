CNCO announce first leg of 2020 “Press Start” tour

Award winning and multiplatinum Latin-American group CNCO have just announced the first leg of their 2020 “Press Start” tour. 2019 was a banner year for the group, which culminated in a 7-minute medley performance in Times Square on New Year’s Eve.

CNCO will kick off their 11-city tour at the Coliseo de Puerto Rico in San Juan, Puerto Rico on May 30th and wrap up n June 21st in Chicago, Illinois at the Rosemont Theater. Tickets will go on-sale to the general public next Friday, January 31st at 10am local time. Spotify will be hosting the official pre-sale starting on Wednesday, January 29th at 10am local time. On top of that, the CMN Events pre-sale starts on Thursday, January 30th at 10am local time.

Below you will find all of the announced tour dates.

Tour Dates:

May 30 San Juan, PR Coliseo de Puerto Rico

June 5 Miami, FL AmericanAirlines Arena*

June 6 Fort Myers, FL Hertz Arena

June 7 Orlando, FL Walt Disney Theater

June 11 Oakland, CA Paramount Theatre

June 12 Los Angeles, CA The Forum

June 13 Dallas, TX Curtis Culwell Center

June 14 Houston, TX Smart Financial Centre

June 18 New York, NY United Palace

June 20 Washington, DC The Anthem

June 21 Chicago, IL Rosemont Theater