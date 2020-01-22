CNCO announce first leg of 2020 “Press Start” tour

Award winning and multiplatinum Latin-American group CNCO have just announced the first leg of their 2020 “Press Start” tour. 2019 was a banner year for the group, which culminated in a 7-minute medley performance in Times Square on New Year’s Eve.
CNCO will kick off their 11-city tour at the Coliseo de Puerto Rico in San Juan, Puerto Rico on May 30th and wrap up n June 21st in Chicago, Illinois at the Rosemont Theater. Tickets will go on-sale to the general public next Friday, January 31st at 10am local time. Spotify will be hosting the official pre-sale starting on Wednesday, January 29th at 10am local time. On top of that, the CMN Events pre-sale starts on Thursday, January 30th at 10am local time.
Below you will find all of the announced tour dates.
Tour Dates: