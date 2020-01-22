CNCO announce first leg of 2020 “Press Start” tour

By
Logan White
-
CNCO

Award winning and multiplatinum Latin-American group CNCO have just announced the first leg of their 2020 “Press Start” tour. 2019 was a banner year for the group, which culminated in a 7-minute medley performance in Times Square on New Year’s Eve.

CNCO will kick off their 11-city tour at the Coliseo de Puerto Rico in San Juan, Puerto Rico on May 30th and wrap up n June 21st in Chicago, Illinois at the Rosemont Theater. Tickets will go on-sale to the general public next Friday, January 31st at 10am local time. Spotify will be hosting the official pre-sale starting on Wednesday, January 29th at 10am local time. On top of that, the CMN Events pre-sale starts on Thursday, January 30th at 10am local time.

Below you will find all of the announced tour dates.

Tour Dates:

May 30           San Juan, PR               Coliseo de Puerto Rico
June 5             Miami, FL                   AmericanAirlines Arena*
June 6             Fort Myers, FL            Hertz Arena
June 7             Orlando, FL                Walt Disney Theater
June 11           Oakland, CA               Paramount Theatre
June 12           Los Angeles, CA          The Forum
June 13           Dallas, TX                   Curtis Culwell Center
June 14           Houston, TX               Smart Financial Centre
June 18           New York, NY             United Palace
June 20           Washington, DC         The Anthem
June 21           Chicago, IL                  Rosemont Theater

 

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR