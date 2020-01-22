Alter Bridge release new video for “Godspeed”

Alter Bridge have released a brand new video for their song, “Godspeed.” The track has quickly became a fan favorite and critical favorite alike, as it is currently making rounds on Active Rock radio.

“Godspeed” was written in memory of a friend of Alter Bridge who passed away, and appears on their most recent album, Walk the Sky, which dropped in 2019.

The new video for the song can be seen below.

Alter Bridge is gearing up to head out on tour in support of Walk the Sky, kicking off the first leg later this month. The tour will kick off on January 31st in Lake Charles, Louisiana at the Golden Nugget Casino and then jump on Shiprocked as a co-headliner with Halestrom. When they return, Alter Bridge will resume their tour before it wraps up on February 27th in Spokane, Washington.

Check out all of their announced dates below, and pick up your tickets here.

Tour Dates:

1-31 – Lake Charles, LA – Golden Nugget Casino

2-1 – 2-6 – Shiprocked

2-8 – Nashville, TN – War Memorial Auditorium

2-9 – Indianapolis, IN – Egyptian Room at Old National Center

2-11 – Huntsville, AL – Mars Music Hall

2-12 – Fort Wayne, IN – Clyde Theatre

2-14 – Belvidere, IL – The Apollo Theatre AC

2-15 – Milwaukee, WI – The Rave

2-17 – Denver, CO – Ogden Theatre

2-18 – Salt Lake City, UT – The Depot

2-20 – Las Vegas, NV – House of Blues

2-21 – Lake Tahoe, NV – Montbleu Resort

2-23 – San Francisco, CA – The Regency Ballroom

2-24 – Los Angeles, CA – The Wiltern

2-26 – Seattle, WA – Moore Theatre

2-27 – Spokane, WA – Knitting Factory