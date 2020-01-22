Rocklahoma is heading into it’s 14th year as a music festival, and is set to take place in 2020 from Friday, May 22nd through Sunday, May 24th at Pryor Creek Music Festival Grounds in Pryor, Oklahoma — just outside of Tulsa.

For this year, Rocklahoma will be featuring three massive headlining acts: Slipknot, Five Finger Death Punch, and Staind who continue their return to being an active band. Other featured acts include Papa Roach, Halestorm, Antrhax, I Prevail, Alter Bridge, and more.

Mike Mushok from Staind said the following about performing at this year’s festival, “We had a blast reuniting for some great shows last year, and we’re excited to be playing Rocklahoma again.”

Rocklahoma producer Mike DuCharme said, “Rocklahoma festival IS Pride, Culture and Community! Our fans grew up coming here and now their kids are following suit. We share their same enthusiasm and vision and have worked hard to make sure there was something for everyone. We are excited to have Slipknot make their first festival appearance, surrounded by several returning fan favorites including Five Finger Death Punch, Staind and Papa Roach, plus a few that helped build the history of the event like Anthrax, Halestorm and Warrant. Fans can expect further improvements to the site and experience in 2020. Get ready to rock as this year promises to be another weekend long party!”

The campgrounds are a unique part of Rocklahoma, and will be open from Sunday, May 17th at 12pm CT and stay open through Tuesday, May 26th at 12pm CT. General Admission and VIP camping options are only available through weekend ticket purchases and will be available at checkout.