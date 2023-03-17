Today, country music’s latest rising superstar, Warren Zeiders has released his brand new single, “Pretty Little Poision.” Alongside the release of the single, he has announced that his new EP, Pretty Little Poison (Sampler), will be released on April 14th via Warner Records. Including “Pretty Little Poison,” the EP will feature the previously released “West Texas Weather” and two new songs as a sample of what’s to come from Zeiders’ upcoming summer album.

Led by Zeiders’ powerful vocals, the stripped-down track illustrates a battle between head and heart. “This is my favorite song that I’ve ever written,” says Zeiders. “Like a moth to a flame, this song is about being led into temptation between love and toxicity. Choosing something or someone that we ultimately know will hurt us in the end.

Written by Jared Keim, Ryan Beaver and Zeiders himself, “Pretty Little Poison” was produced by the Grammy-award winning Ross Copperman.

Listen to the new single below.

The Pretty Little Poison Tour, Zeiders’ biggest headline run to date, is currently underway. New dates have also been added across North America, including performances at Stagecoach, CMA Fest, and Faster Horses Festival. Tickets are available here. A full list of tour dates can be found below.

Tour dates:

Mar 30            Peoria, IL                                Crusens Farmington Road

Mar 31            Rosemont, IL                          Joe’s Live

Apr 01             Milwaukee, WI                        The Rave / Eagles Club

Apr 06             Cincinnati, OH                        Bogart’s

Apr 07             Rootstown, OH                       The Dusty Armadillo

Apr 08             Grand Rapids, MI                   The Intersection

Apr 13             Des Moines, IA                       Wooly’s

Apr 14             Columbia, MO                        The Blue Note

Apr 15             Lawrence, KS                         The Granada

Apr 21             Denver, CO                            Grizzly Rose

Apr 22             Salt Lake City, UT                  The Complex

Apr 23             Boise, ID                                 Knitting Factory Concert House

Apr 26             Reno, NV                                Cargo Concert Hall

Apr 27             Santa Cruz, CA                       Catalyst

Apr 28             Sacramento, CA                     Ace of Spades

Apr 30             Indio, CA                                 Stagecoach Festival

May 26            Roanoke, VA                           Dr. Pepper Park at The Bridges

May 27            Columbus, OH                        Buckeye Country Superfest

Jun 02             Panama City Beach, FL          Gulf Coast Jam

Jun 03             Glencoe, AL                            BASHI in the Bend*

Jun 08             Nashville, TN                          CMA Festival*

Jun 10             Clinton, IA                               Tailgate n’ Tallboys

Jun 15             Valparaiso, IN                         Central Plaza Park*

Jun 16             North Lawrence, OH               Country Fest

Jun 17             Bloomington, IL                       Tailgate n’ Tallboys

Jun 22             Wichita, KS                             The Cotillion*

Jun 23             Sioux Falls, SD                        The District*

Jun 24             Clearwater, NE                        Clearwater Rodeo

Jul 06              Fort Loramie, OH                     Country Concert

Jul 07              Independence, IA                    Buchanan County Fairgrounds &

Campgrounds

Jul 13              Arnolds Park, IA                       Captain’s Getaway*

Jul 14              West Salem, WI                       Country Boom

Jul 15              Brooklyn, MI                            Faster Horses Festival

Jul 27              Three Forks, MT                      Headwaters Country Jam

Jul 29              Wahoo, NE                              Saunders County Fairgrounds*

Aug 04            Sweet Home, OR                     Oregon Jamboree Music Festival

Aug 05            George, WA                             Watershed Festival

Aug 10            Great Falls, MT                        The Newberry*

Aug 11            Jerome, ID                                Jerome County Fair & Rodeo*

Aug 12            Grand Junction, CO                  Warehouse 25 Sixty-Five*

Aug 18            Jordan, NY                               Kegs Canalside*

Aug 19            Montreal, QC                            Lasso Festival 2023*

Aug 31            Dewey Beach, DE                    Bottle & Cork*

Sep 02            Meshoppen, PA                        Kiwanis Wyoming County Fair*