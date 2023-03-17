Today, country music’s latest rising superstar, Warren Zeiders has released his brand new single, “Pretty Little Poision.” Alongside the release of the single, he has announced that his new EP, Pretty Little Poison (Sampler), will be released on April 14th via Warner Records. Including “Pretty Little Poison,” the EP will feature the previously released “West Texas Weather” and two new songs as a sample of what’s to come from Zeiders’ upcoming summer album.

Led by Zeiders’ powerful vocals, the stripped-down track illustrates a battle between head and heart. “This is my favorite song that I’ve ever written,” says Zeiders. “Like a moth to a flame, this song is about being led into temptation between love and toxicity. Choosing something or someone that we ultimately know will hurt us in the end.”

Written by Jared Keim, Ryan Beaver and Zeiders himself, “Pretty Little Poison” was produced by the Grammy-award winning Ross Copperman.

Listen to the new single below.

The Pretty Little Poison Tour, Zeiders’ biggest headline run to date, is currently underway. New dates have also been added across North America, including performances at Stagecoach, CMA Fest, and Faster Horses Festival. Tickets are available here. A full list of tour dates can be found below.

Tour dates:

Mar 30 Peoria, IL Crusens Farmington Road

Mar 31 Rosemont, IL Joe’s Live

Apr 01 Milwaukee, WI The Rave / Eagles Club

Apr 06 Cincinnati, OH Bogart’s

Apr 07 Rootstown, OH The Dusty Armadillo

Apr 08 Grand Rapids, MI The Intersection

Apr 13 Des Moines, IA Wooly’s

Apr 14 Columbia, MO The Blue Note

Apr 15 Lawrence, KS The Granada

Apr 21 Denver, CO Grizzly Rose

Apr 22 Salt Lake City, UT The Complex

Apr 23 Boise, ID Knitting Factory Concert House

Apr 26 Reno, NV Cargo Concert Hall

Apr 27 Santa Cruz, CA Catalyst

Apr 28 Sacramento, CA Ace of Spades

Apr 30 Indio, CA Stagecoach Festival

May 26 Roanoke, VA Dr. Pepper Park at The Bridges

May 27 Columbus, OH Buckeye Country Superfest

Jun 02 Panama City Beach, FL Gulf Coast Jam

Jun 03 Glencoe, AL BASHI in the Bend*

Jun 08 Nashville, TN CMA Festival*

Jun 10 Clinton, IA Tailgate n’ Tallboys

Jun 15 Valparaiso, IN Central Plaza Park*

Jun 16 North Lawrence, OH Country Fest

Jun 17 Bloomington, IL Tailgate n’ Tallboys

Jun 22 Wichita, KS The Cotillion*

Jun 23 Sioux Falls, SD The District*

Jun 24 Clearwater, NE Clearwater Rodeo

Jul 06 Fort Loramie, OH Country Concert

Jul 07 Independence, IA Buchanan County Fairgrounds &

Campgrounds

Jul 13 Arnolds Park, IA Captain’s Getaway*

Jul 14 West Salem, WI Country Boom

Jul 15 Brooklyn, MI Faster Horses Festival

Jul 27 Three Forks, MT Headwaters Country Jam

Jul 29 Wahoo, NE Saunders County Fairgrounds*

Aug 04 Sweet Home, OR Oregon Jamboree Music Festival

Aug 05 George, WA Watershed Festival

Aug 10 Great Falls, MT The Newberry*

Aug 11 Jerome, ID Jerome County Fair & Rodeo*

Aug 12 Grand Junction, CO Warehouse 25 Sixty-Five*

Aug 18 Jordan, NY Kegs Canalside*

Aug 19 Montreal, QC Lasso Festival 2023*

Aug 31 Dewey Beach, DE Bottle & Cork*

Sep 02 Meshoppen, PA Kiwanis Wyoming County Fair*