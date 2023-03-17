Today, country music’s latest rising superstar, Warren Zeiders has released his brand new single, “Pretty Little Poision.” Alongside the release of the single, he has announced that his new EP, Pretty Little Poison (Sampler), will be released on April 14th via Warner Records. Including “Pretty Little Poison,” the EP will feature the previously released “West Texas Weather” and two new songs as a sample of what’s to come from Zeiders’ upcoming summer album.
Led by Zeiders’ powerful vocals, the stripped-down track illustrates a battle between head and heart. “This is my favorite song that I’ve ever written,” says Zeiders. “Like a moth to a flame, this song is about being led into temptation between love and toxicity. Choosing something or someone that we ultimately know will hurt us in the end.”
Written by Jared Keim, Ryan Beaver and Zeiders himself, “Pretty Little Poison” was produced by the Grammy-award winning Ross Copperman.
Listen to the new single below.
The Pretty Little Poison Tour, Zeiders’ biggest headline run to date, is currently underway. New dates have also been added across North America, including performances at Stagecoach, CMA Fest, and Faster Horses Festival. Tickets are available here. A full list of tour dates can be found below.
Tour dates:
Mar 30 Peoria, IL
Mar 31 Rosemont, IL
Apr 01 Milwaukee, WI The Rave / Eagles Club
Apr 06 Cincinnati, OH
Apr 07 Rootstown, OH The Dusty Armadillo
Apr 08 Grand Rapids, MI The Intersection
Apr 13 Des Moines, IA
Apr 14 Columbia, MO The Blue Note
Apr 15 Lawrence, KS The Granada
Apr 21 Denver, CO
Apr 22 Salt Lake City, UT The Complex
Apr 23 Boise, ID
Apr 26 Reno, NV
Apr 27 Santa Cruz, CA
Apr 28 Sacramento, CA Ace of Spades
Apr 30 Indio, CA
May 26 Roanoke, VA Dr. Pepper Park at The Bridges
May 27 Columbus, OH
Jun 02 Panama City Beach, FL Gulf Coast Jam
Jun 03 Glencoe, AL
Jun 08 Nashville, TN
Jun 10 Clinton, IA
Jun 15 Valparaiso, IN
Jun 16 North Lawrence, OH Country Fest
Jun 17 Bloomington, IL Tailgate n’ Tallboys
Jun 22 Wichita, KS
Jun 23 Sioux Falls, SD The District*
Jun 24 Clearwater, NE Clearwater Rodeo
Jul 06 Fort Loramie, OH Country Concert
Jul 07 Independence, IA Buchanan County Fairgrounds &
Campgrounds
Jul 13 Arnolds Park, IA
Jul 14 West Salem, WI Country Boom
Jul 15 Brooklyn, MI Faster Horses Festival
Jul 27 Three Forks, MT Headwaters Country Jam
Jul 29 Wahoo, NE
Aug 04 Sweet Home, OR Oregon Jamboree Music Festival
Aug 05 George, WA Watershed Festival
Aug 10 Great Falls, MT The Newberry*
Aug 11 Jerome, ID
Aug 12 Grand Junction, CO Warehouse 25 Sixty-Five*
Aug 18 Jordan, NY Kegs Canalside*
Aug 19 Montreal, QC Lasso Festival 2023*
Aug 31 Dewey Beach, DE Bottle & Cork*
Sep 02 Meshoppen, PA Kiwanis Wyoming County Fair*