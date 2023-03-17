Country music superstar and reigning CMA Entertainer of the Year Luke Combs has just released another brand new single, “5 Leaf Clover.” The song was written by Combs, Jessi Alexander and Chase McGill, and can be found below.

Of the song, Combs shares, “A while back my buddy Newdy and I were looking around the clover plot at my house for 4 leaf clovers. I eventually found one, but shortly thereafter, he found a 5 leaf clover and I thought to myself, ‘Man, how lucky do you have to be to find a 5 leaf clover?’ Didn’t think too much of it at the time but wrote that down as a title in my phone. A few weeks later, I was writing with Jessi Alexander and Chase McGill and it came up. It still wasn’t really anything that jumped off the page to me, but I shared the idea and guitar melody I had with them and they loved it. We ended up writing the song that day. I eventually started playing it at shows and posting a video of the song, and y’all quickly let me know it was one I had to record; that’s why I’m super pumped for y’all to finally hear it!”

“5 Leaf Clover” is the fourth song unveiled from Combs’ new album, Gettin’ Old — a companion to his acclaimed 2022 record, Growin’ Up — and will be released next Friday, March 24th via River House Artists/Columbia Nashville (pre-order here).

Produced by Combs, Chip Matthews and Jonathan Singleton, Gettin’ Old is Combs’ fourth full-length album following Growin’ Up, 2019’s 3x Platinum What You See is What You Get and his 4x Platinum debut, This One’s For You. Across the album’s eighteen tracks, including a rendition of Tracy Chapman’s “Fast Car,” Combs continues to establish himself as one of music’s most authentic and powerful voices, as he explores themes of family, legacy, love and personal growth.

Reflecting on the album, Combs shares, “This album is about the stage of life I’m in right now. One that I’m sure a lot of us are in, have been through, or will go through. It’s about coming of age, loving where life is now but at the same time missing how it used to be, continuing to fall for the one you love and loving them no matter what, living in the moment but still wondering how much time you have left, family, friends, being thankful, and leaving a legacy. Me and so many others have poured their hearts and souls into this record, and I hope you love it as much as we do.”

Additionally, Combs will kick off his massive world tour next month with sixteen North American stadium shows, all of which sold out immediately. With 39 shows across 3 continents and 16 countries, the record-breaking run is the largest tour ever for a country artist. The upcoming trek includes shows at Arlington, TX’s AT&T Stadium, Nashville’s Nissan Stadium and Foxborough’s Gillette Stadium, as well as stops in Australia, New Zealand, U.K., Ireland, Germany, Netherlands, Norway, Sweden, Denmark, Switzerland, France and Belgium.

See below for complete tour routing.

Track-listing:

Growin’ Up and Gettin’ Old Hannah Ford Road Back 40 Back You Found Yours The Beer, The Band and The Barstool Still See Me Now oe A Song Was Born My Song Will Never Die Where the Wild Things Are Love You Anyway Take You With Me Fast Car Tattoo on a Sunburn 5 Leaf Clover Fox in the Henhouse The Part

Tour dates:

March 25—Arlington, TX—AT&T Stadium* (SOLD OUT)

April 1—Indianapolis, IN—Lucas Oil Stadium* (SOLD OUT)

April 15—Nashville, TN—Nissan Stadium* (SOLD OUT)

April 22—Detroit, MI—Ford Field* (SOLD OUT)

April 29—Pittsburgh, PA—Acrisure Stadium* (SOLD OUT)

May 6—Chicago, IL—Soldier Field* (SOLD OUT)

May 13—Minneapolis, MN—U.S. Bank Stadium* (SOLD OUT)

May 20—Boise, ID—Albertsons Stadium* (SOLD OUT)

May 27—Vancouver, BC—BC Place* (SOLD OUT)

June 3—Edmonton, AB—Commonwealth Stadium* (SOLD OUT)

June 10—Kansas City, MO—GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium* (SOLD OUT)

June 17—St. Louis, MO—Busch Stadium* (SOLD OUT)

July 8—Tampa, FL—Raymond James Stadium* (SOLD OUT)

July 15—Charlotte, NC—Bank of America Stadium* (SOLD OUT)

July 22—Foxborough, MA—Gillette Stadium* (SOLD OUT)

July 29—Philadelphia, PA—Lincoln Financial Field* (SOLD OUT)

August 9—Auckland, New Zealand—Spark Arena+ (SOLD OUT)

August 11—Brisbane, Australia—Brisbane Entertainment Centre+ (SOLD OUT)

August 12—Brisbane, Australia—Brisbane Entertainment Centre+ (SOLD OUT)

August 16—Sydney, Australia—Qudos Bank Arena+ (SOLD OUT)

August 17—Sydney, Australia—Qudos Bank Arena+ (SOLD OUT)

August 19—Melbourne, Australia—Rod Laver Arena+ (SOLD OUT)

August 20—Melbourne, Australia—Rod Laver Arena+ (SOLD OUT)

August 23—Adelaide, Australia—Adelaide Entertainment Centre+ (SOLD OUT)

August 26—Perth, Australia—RAC Arena+ (SOLD OUT)

September 30—Oslo, Norway—Spektrum Arena (SOLD OUT)

October 1—Stockholm, Sweden—Avicii Arena (SOLD OUT)

October 4—Copenhagen, Denmark—Forum Black Box (SOLD OUT)

October 6—Hamburg, Germany—Barclays Arena

October 7—Amsterdam, Netherlands—AFAS Live (SOLD OUT)

October 8—Paris, France—La Cigale (SOLD OUT)

October 10—Zurich, Switzerland—The Hall

October 11—Brussels, Belgium—Ancienne Belgique (SOLD OUT)

October 13—Dublin, Ireland—3Arena (SOLD OUT)

October 14—Belfast, N. Ireland—SSE Arena (SOLD OUT)

October 16—Glasgow, Scotland—OVO Hydro Arena (SOLD OUT)

October 17—Manchester, England—AO Arena (SOLD OUT)

October 19—London, England—The O2 Arena (SOLD OUT)

October 20—London, England—The O2 Arena (SOLD OUT)

*with special guests Riley Green, Lainey Wilson, Flatland Cavalry and Brent Cobb

+with special guests Cody Johnson and Lane Pittman