Country music superstar and reigning CMA Entertainer of the Year Luke Combs has just released another brand new single, “5 Leaf Clover.” The song was written by Combs, Jessi Alexander and Chase McGill, and can be found below.
Of the song, Combs shares, “A while back my buddy Newdy and I were looking around the clover plot at my house for 4 leaf clovers. I eventually found one, but shortly thereafter, he found a 5 leaf clover and I thought to myself, ‘Man, how lucky do you have to be to find a 5 leaf clover?’ Didn’t think too much of it at the time but wrote that down as a title in my phone. A few weeks later, I was writing with Jessi Alexander and Chase McGill and it came up. It still wasn’t really anything that jumped off the page to me, but I shared the idea and guitar melody I had with them and they loved it. We ended up writing the song that day. I eventually started playing it at shows and posting a video of the song, and y’all quickly let me know it was one I had to record; that’s why I’m super pumped for y’all to finally hear it!”
“5 Leaf Clover” is the fourth song unveiled from Combs’ new album, Gettin’ Old — a companion to his acclaimed 2022 record, Growin’ Up — and will be released next Friday, March 24th via River House Artists/Columbia Nashville (pre-order here).
Produced by Combs, Chip Matthews and Jonathan Singleton, Gettin’ Old is Combs’ fourth full-length album following Growin’ Up, 2019’s 3x Platinum What You See is What You Get and his 4x Platinum debut, This One’s For You. Across the album’s eighteen tracks, including a rendition of Tracy Chapman’s “Fast Car,” Combs continues to establish himself as one of music’s most authentic and powerful voices, as he explores themes of family, legacy, love and personal growth.
Reflecting on the album, Combs shares, “This album is about the stage of life I’m in right now. One that I’m sure a lot of us are in, have been through, or will go through. It’s about coming of age, loving where life is now but at the same time missing how it used to be, continuing to fall for the one you love and loving them no matter what, living in the moment but still wondering how much time you have left, family, friends, being thankful, and leaving a legacy. Me and so many others have poured their hearts and souls into this record, and I hope you love it as much as we do.”
Additionally, Combs will kick off his massive world tour next month with sixteen North American stadium shows, all of which sold out immediately. With 39 shows across 3 continents and 16 countries, the record-breaking run is the largest tour ever for a country artist. The upcoming trek includes shows at Arlington, TX’s AT&T Stadium, Nashville’s Nissan Stadium and Foxborough’s Gillette Stadium, as well as stops in Australia, New Zealand, U.K., Ireland, Germany, Netherlands, Norway, Sweden, Denmark, Switzerland, France and Belgium.
See below for complete tour routing.
Track-listing:
- Growin’ Up and Gettin’ Old
- Hannah Ford Road
- Back 40 Back
- You Found Yours
- The Beer, The Band and The Barstool
- Still
- See Me Now
- oe
- A Song Was Born
- My Song Will Never Die
- Where the Wild Things Are
- Love You Anyway
- Take You With Me
- Fast Car
- Tattoo on a Sunburn
- 5 Leaf Clover
- Fox in the Henhouse
- The Part
Tour dates:
+with special guests Cody Johnson and Lane Pittman