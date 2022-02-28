Silverstein have announced that they will be releasing their new album, Misery Made Me, on May 6th via UNFD. It will be their first album since 2020’s A Beautiful Place to Drown and can be pre-ordered here.

Along with the album announcement, Silverstein have released the album’s first single, “Ultraviolet,” which can be found below. The song is about feeling powerless and under the control of the chemicals in your brain. Guitarist Paul Marc explains, “Ultraviolet being invisible felt like the right way to describe it – to get lost in this unseeable thing. Ultraviolet light also causes physical damage to our skin, so it serves as a sort of ‘proof’ that something invisible like anxiety can hurt us.”

“For the first time in our career, we truly put it all out there. We went into this with no rules and no preconceived notions of what Silverstein is or what it could be. The results are bold. We somehow wrote the heaviest, saddest, catchiest, and most emotional songs in 22 years of being a band … all on the same album,” reveals vocalist Shane Told.

“I wanted to explore the meaning of ‘Misery’ as a main theme throughout the album,” says Told. “Despite the mountains climbed and boulders pushed during recent years, we were confronted by the weight and misery of staying relatively in the same place for a long period of time. Finding peace in the reality of this misery became important. The record is about the acceptance of a new reality and adapting to it.”

Misery Made Me sees its release via UNFD on CD, vinyl and digital formats on May 6. It was produced by Sam Guaiana (A Beautiful Place To Drown and both Redux) at Jukasa Studios in rural Ontario, Canada and features guests Andrew Neufeld of Comeback Kidon “Die Alone”, singer/songwriter Trevor Daniel on “Cold Blood”, Devil Wears Prada’s Mike Hranica on “Slow Motion” and nothing,nowhere. on “Live Like This”.

Artwork:

Track-listing:

Our Song Die Alone (ft. Andrew Neufeld) Ultraviolet Cold Blood (ft. Trevor Daniel) It’s Over The Altar / Mary Slow Motion (ft. Mike Hranica) Don’t Wait Up Bankrupt Live Like This (ft. nothing, nowhere.) Misery

Tour Dates:

Mar 26 – Fort Wayne, IN | Clyde Theatre ~

Mar 27 – Milwaukee, WI | Eagles Ballroom ~

Mar 28 – Des Moines, IA | Val Air ~

Mar 30 – Denver, CO | Fillmore Auditorium ~

Apr 01 – Salt Lake City, UT | The Complex ~

Apr 02 – Las Vegas, NV | Brooklyn Bowl ~

Apr 03 – San Jose, CA | San Jose Civic ~

Apr 05 – Anaheim, CA | House of Blues ~

Apr 06 – Anaheim, CA | House of Blues ~

Apr 07 – Phoenix, AZ | Van Buren ~

Apr 09 – Lubbock, TX | Lonestore Amphitheatre ~

Apr 10 – Oklahoma City, OK | The Criterion ~

Apr 12 – Austin, TX | Stubbs ~

Apr 13 – Edinburg, TX | Bert Ogden Arena ~

Apr 15 – Corpus Christi, TX | Concrete Street Amphitheatre ~

Apr 17 – Nashville, TN | Wildhorse Saloon ~

Apr 19 – St Augustine, FL | St Augustine Amphitheatre ~

Apr 21 – Columbia, SC | The Senate ~

Apr 22 – Richmond, VA | The National ~

Apr 23 – Raleigh, NC | The Ritz ~

Apr 24 – Norfolk, VA | The Norva ~

Apr 26 – Providence, RI | The Strand ~

Apr 27 – Long Island, NY | The Paramount ~

Apr 29 – Trenton, NJ | Cure Insurance Arena ~

Apr 30 – New Haven, CT | College Street Music Hall ~

May 01 – Rochester, NY | The Armory ~

May 03 – Louisville, KY | Old Forester’s Paristown Hall ~

Jun 03 – Leeds, UK | Slam Dunk

Jun 04 – Hatfield, UK | Slam Dunk

Jun 06 – Lille, FR | TBC w/ August Burns Red

Jun 07 – Augsburg, DE | Kantine

Jun 08 – Budapest, HU | Budapest Park w/ Billy Talent

Jun 11 – Bremen, DE | Tower

Jun 12 – Aarhus, DK | Train w/ Beartooth, August Burns Red

Jun 14 – Hannover, DE | MusikZentrum w/ Beartooth

Jun 15 – Hamburg, DE | Gruenspan w/ Being As An Ocean, Sperling

Jun 17 – Bischofsmais.DE | Rock the Hill (Festival)

Jun 18 – Mannheim, DE | Delta Bash (Festival)

Jun 19 – Pratteln, CH | Z7 Wild Dayz (Festival)

Jun 21 – Milan, IT | INFEST (Festival)

Jun 22 – Graz, AT | Orpheum w/ Beartooth

Jun 23 – Nuremberg, DE | Z-Bau w/ Beartooth

Jun 24 – Ysselsteyn, NL | Jera On Air (Festival)

Jun 25 – Munster, DE | Vainstream (Festival)

Jun 26 – Ferropolis, DE | Full Force (Festival)

Aug 06 – Columbus, OH | Express Live ~

Oct 22 – Las Vegas, NV | WHEN WE WERE YOUNG Festival

Oct 23 – Las Vegas, NV | WHEN WE WERE YOUNG Festival

Oct 29 – Las Vegas, NV | WHEN WE WERE YOUNG Festival

Nov 08 – Emo’s Not Dead Cruise | Los Angeles, CA – Ensenada, Mexico

~ w/ Beartooth, The Devil Wears Prada, ERRA