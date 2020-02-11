The Substream Magazine Show launches today via idobi Radio

Jason McMahon, owner here at Substream Magazine and Substream Records, launches the very first episode of the Substream Magazine Show via a partnership with Los Angeles based idobi Radio. “This has been an idea for years now and it’s great to see this finally come to life”, explains McMahon.

The Substream Magazine Show will feature many guests that work in music ranging from artists managers, producers, publicists and entrepreneurs. “Many people have no idea what sacrifices have been by many of the individuals that work in this ever changing and brutal business. I wanted to host a show that literally takes the listener from the beginning to the current state of my guests lives. I want to share their stories and their journey to help better educate those individuals looking to start their careers not necessarily in just music but in any business they’re passionate about”, McMahon adds.

You can hear the very first episode today, Tuesday, February 11th, 2020 on idobi Radio.

Listen here!