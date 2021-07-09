San Diego-based alt-pop trio almost monday, who People Magazine recently declared an “emerging artist making their mark on the musical landscape,” have today released their sophomore EP til the end of time.

Five tracks in length, til the end of time is chock-full of almost monday’s signature California sound. Additionally, almost monday also today released the official music video for the EP’s title track. (Photo by Kelly Hammond)

til the end of time’s first single “live forever” was met with praise by many critics including music tastemaker Zane Lowe, who personally world-premiered the tune on his Apple Music Beats 1 radio show, and EARMILK, who described it as “a fun, upbeat sing-along track that enlists a festival-ready chorus sure to rock stages when live touring returns.” On its heels, “hailey beebs” coasts along on a downtempo groove wrapped in warm shimmering keys. almost monday’s vocalist Dawson Daugherty delivers the quotable reprise with playful swagger before confidently carrying the swooning refrain, “I’m alive with you.” Ones To Watch called it the “perfect summer song” and praised the group–rounded out by guitarist Cole Clisby and bassist Luke Fabry–by saying they “should be everyone’s go-to for an instant mood-booster.” Elsewhere on the EP, “this is growing up” gallops from a danceable groove into the rush of an arena-sized hook, while “til the end of time” hops along on tambourine and a funky riff towards a bright and bold refrain. The EP closes out with a stripped-down version of “this is growing up.”

til the end of time follows almost monday’s debut EP don’t say you’re ordinary. Despite being released in the middle of a pandemic, the trio was able to make waves with their first single “broken people.” It landed them a Top 20 spot on Alternative Radio and led to a collab with GRAMMY-nominated duo Sofi Tukker. To date, the group has generated more than 42 million combined audio and video streams and have been declared ones to watch in 2021 by GQ, FLAUNT Magazine, Amazon Music, Shazamand more.

Showing no signs of slowing down, almost monday are set to hit the stage and make their debut at some of the biggest festivals across the country this year including Lollapalooza Music Festival, Bonnaroo Music and Arts Festival, BottleRock Napa Valley Music Festival and Firefly Music Festival.

til the end of time Track List:

1. live forever

2. hailey beebs

3. this is growing up

4. til the end of time

5. this is growing up (stripped version)

STREAM almost monday HERE