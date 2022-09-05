Rising North Virginia recording artist Orion returns to the mainstream landscape eager to become one of the industry’s hottest new stars with the release of his new music video “Send It Up.” In the Ayden Brav-directed visual, Orion stars as a mad scientist on the verge of a breakthrough but has a few side deals he needs to make to complete the experiment. Throughout the visual, Orion embarks on a Pulp Fiction-esqe mission to secure the unknown formula.

“Send It Up” is a clever and fun release from the uprising star. For newfound fans, it’s the perfect origin point as he prepares for his forthcoming album. “Send It Up” follows the previous release “Tenet”. Orion’s love for cinema is quickly becoming a niche and a hit with fans that will add to the artist’s fanfare as he grows into a superstar.

“Send It Up” is produced by Rasneek. The song is available everywhere via HEY Collective/WeAreVA, LLC. For more on Orion, feel free to follow him on social media.

Watch it now.