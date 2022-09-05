The wait is over.

New Houston-based indie-pop act Hoax releases the long-awaited new album, b?, a 17-track project driven by pure motivation. Each song on the project is written from the point of view of a character who explores the abstract concepts of the essence of “being”. Hoax is known as a heavily influenced 60s and 70s era alternative R&B act. The album mission is to remove the pretend ship that has become accustom to everyday life.

Hoax’s Michael Raj explains:

“Behind all the facades we put up, under all the masks we wear – there we are: Ourselves in Being form. It used to be very hard for me to explain what it meant ‘to be’ to other people. And believe me – I know I am not original in this line of questioning. For God’s sake, we all know what Shakespeare said through Hamlet, but as the album developed, it became clear to me that ‘being’ is synonymous with ‘peace’. And that peace looks different in everyone’s mirror. It starts with self-reflection, and never ends with anything other than life devotion to your truest form. I’ve said it so many times throughout our career, but if there is anything you take away from listening to HOAX and this album, it’s to please prioritize your peace. We are only here for a moment in the blip of infinity, and during that blink, our peace and being will always be under the scrutiny of the randomness and chaos of life. Perfect the art of sitting still, to know yourself, show and embody empathy, and be authentic to your peace.”

It’s the perfect introduction for any newfound Hoax fan as they enter the threshold of superstardom. The project’s standouts include “wasting time,” “drew,” “soju,” and the album’s title cut. On “b?,” the whole idea of transitioning from a DO-er to a BE-er is embodied by the positioning of this track. “Honestly, this life moves like a daydream, caught between how the way it goes ain’t always the way it seems. So lovely, cut right through all the ugly feelings faced, cause the way they are ain’t always the way we should be.”

Feel free to check out Hoax new album, b?, below, and afterward, follow the new duo daily on social media.