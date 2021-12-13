Lil $o$o and friends are formulating the new look of a boss in the filthy rich new music video for her 2021 closeout “Bad Attitude.” Preparation for her anticipated debut album $o$o World, the South Florida recording artist delivers a few flawless raps about women empowerment and changing with the times, referring to herself as whole dollars whether than a dime and more — over the popish production of SFL Xavi. “I’m too turnt, I love the money, blue hunnids, bitch talkin’ bout me, I ain’t even gonna stunt it, I don’t hear you unless you talkin’ money, pockets flooded, and pussy taste like honey,” she raps.

In the Melissa Marin-directed visual, the no-nonsense Lil $o$o and posse host a designer fashion mafia meeting in a massive mansion filled with the most exotic decor that you would only see on MTV Cribs. The visual vibe is tailor-made to encourage women to step their game up to a higher platoe in the new year. The visual’s exquisite look amplifies the song’s badass motivational energy using a negative term in a positive light. Lil $o$o explains.

“Sometimes guys claim I have a bad attitude, when honestly I’m just not interested and don’t give them my time or attention. When I listen to the record I feel like a boss ass bitch; I feel empowered as well as happy. It’s a fun outgoing song and it’ll make you wanna shake ya ass.”

“Bad Attitude” will appear on the rising star’s debut album, expected in 2022 on Lunchmoney Records. Featuring Bobby Fishscale and Savannah Cristina, check out the complete tracklist for $o$o World below and for more on Lil $o$o, follow her on social media.

“Lil $o$o”

“Woo Tang”

“Bad Attitude”

“Go Ooh” feat. Bobby Fishscale

“Better Life”

“Gangsta Love” feat. Savannah Cristina

“Big Baller”

“Lil $o$o Freestyle”

“My High”

“South Side”

“Poppin’”

“Chicago to Florida”

Watch the mischief ensue in the new music video for “Bad Attitude” below.