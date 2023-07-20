Today, multi-platinum rock band NEEDTOBREATHE have announced that they will be releasing their ninth studio album, CAVES, on September 15th. It is their follow-up to 2021’s Into the Mystery and is another prime example of their unique fusion of modern rock, purpose-driven soul and undeniably mainstream appeal.

The announcement of the new album, NEEDTOBREATHE have unveiled “The Cave,” the album’s title-track and an impassioned glimpse of what’s to come. The single taps into the spiritual need for self-discovery, and the impulse to escape the pressure of modern life.

“Sometimes the things you’ve done in your career, the highs and lows that you’ve experienced, create a shadow that you just can’t break free from,” NEEDTOBREATHE says via press release. “In order to write new songs that still matter to people, we had to move away from the identity of what others think we are and into the freedom of who we are becoming.”

Watch the music video for “The Cave” below.

The dynamic track sets the tone for the full project CAVES, a collection of awe-inspiring melodies, breathtaking instrumentation and epic-scale energy, giving the band’s soul-probing approach a bigger, more expansive new scope.

“We always believed we could make a record that would feel at home on the world’s biggest stages,” NEEDTOBREATHE added. “It was important to us to prove that we could. This is the most ambitious record we’ve made in a really long time.”

The project was written in two post-pandemic phases: first during a getaway in Utah where the group was finally able to get together again, and then again after they returned to the road, re-acclimating to massive crowds alongside OneRepublic. The making of the album was captured in a two-part documentary “A World Without A Mirror: The Making of CAVES”.

To watch part one, click here.

CAVES proves the band’s genre-defying appeal, featuring a wide array of special guests, including country hitmakers Carly Pearce and Old Dominion as well as Northern Irish singer-songwriter Foy Vance and alternative rock band and tourmates Judah & The Lion.

Artwork:

Track-listing: