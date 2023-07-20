Country/hard-rocker and untamable Big Loud force HARDY has just released a hungover-filled music video for “TRUCK BED.” The latest single comes from his latest album, the mockingbird & THE CROW, which was released earlier this year.

The music video was conceptualized by HARDY himself, shot in Murfreesboro, Tennessee, and directed by Justin Clough. Every aspect of the song’s narrative has been brought to life and incorporate into the music video, as the video kicks off showing HARDY sleeping in the bed of his truck on an empty bag of corn, and showing nothing on his feet — extending ‘TRUCK BED’’s tongue-in-cheek nod to the singer-songwriter’s 2020 single, “BOOTS.”

The video then rewinds and shows the full picture of how HARDY and a few hundred of his friends — including actor King Bah, former NFL offensive tackle Taylor Lewan, professional golfer John Daly, and his touring band (Harry Miree, Justin Loose, Rhett Smith) — tore it up in a late night, front yard party.

“We just wanted it to be a good time…and it was,” HARDY says in regards to the “TRUCK BED” music video.

Watch the star-studded music video below.