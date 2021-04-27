Today, Billie Eilish has announced the details for her highly anticipated sophomore album, Happier Than Ever. The record will be released on July 30th via Darkroom/Interscope Records and can currently be pre-ordered/pre-saved here.

Continuing the tradition on from her multi-Grammy Award, debut album WHEN WE ALL GO TO SLEEP, WHERE DO WE GO?, Happier Than Ever features no outside songwriters or producers, and was written by the 19-year-old Eilish and her brother FINNEAS who produced the album in Los Angeles.

Billie Eilish has also teased her forthcoming single is coming this Thursday, April 29 at 9AM PT.

Happier Than Ever will also be available as Deluxe and Super Deluxe box-sets, as well as in 2 exclusive color-way vinyl, cassette, photo-book and CD. For more information on each box-set go here.

Artwork:

Track-listing: