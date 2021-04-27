In 2020, emerging multi-platinum triple-threat recording artist Trackdilla arose from obscurity with a surprising hit in “Spend My Money.” Now, he returns with a different vibe as he embarks on a journey to find love in the release of his latest effort, titled “Someone Like You.” In the visual, Trackdilla stars as an eligible bachelor, out on good time at the local bar, and comes across a beautiful woman looking to enjoy the evening on the dancefloor.

In the music, the curious Trackdilla approaches his love interest with a bottle and proceeds to entice her with a lifetime of appreciation, showered in love, and flirtatious lyrics like, “Money spray for your body o yeh/Say bad man no get someone like you (like you).”

“Someone Like You” is destined to appear at the top of all R&B charts in 2021. Trackdilla’s star power is not something new, just finally recognized by the masses. The new single is slated to appear on Trackdilla’s forthcoming EP arriving later this year on his own imprint. After the view, continue to follow Trackdilla and his superstardom on social media for daily updates and so much more.

Aside from the music, a brief backstory on Trackdilla, he traveled to the USA via Africa to pursue his musical dreams. While hanging out at Drake’s Yolo Estate he met and strongly connected with Dre London who’s behind Post Malone success. On October 20th, 2020 Trackdilla won the best new music video with the Hapa Awards. Definitely, a great addition to add to your 2021 playlist.

Watch “Someone Like You” below and find out more on Trackdilla daily via social media.