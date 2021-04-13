If you’re a fan of Citizen, you likely know that the band released their fourth album Life In Your Glass World in late-March. However, you may not know that Citizen’s vocalist Mat Kerekes is also a Mortal Kombat superfan. Superfan. Admittedly, I stopped playing Mortal Kombat after its 1993 sequel (BABALITY!), but the franchise has been going strong game after game. Respect.

Fun fact: Mat also programmed two MK-inspired games for Citizen. The most recent is Ciz Fighter II. Mat joins Substream to rank his top five Mortal Kombat games of all time. Before you read this, please yell “MORTAL KOMBAT” as loud as you can. Thank you.

FRIENDSHIP:

Mortal Kombat X (2015)

SW: MK discusses MK. I like it.

MK: Mortal Kombat X is in my top five MK games of all time because it rebirthed my love for video games.

SW: I need to get on the ten train.

MK: I encourage more people to play more video games.

SW: I just had a baby so I disagree with you. Anyway, what catalyzed your love for this specific game?

MK: Will Yip had a PS4 in the studio when we were recording As You Please and everybody in Citizen played Mortal Kombat X.

Mortal Kombat 11 (2019)

SW: And now we’re at the sequel!

MK: I love this game and the creators really dialed it in.

SW: Well now I can’t wait for MK12.

MK: I love the 2D playing field. It’s truly classic Mortal Kombat.

SW: Like Donkey Kong!

MK: I’ve never been a big Donkey Kong player!

Mortal Kombat: Shaolin Monks (2005)

SW: Shame on you, Mat. (pauses) I kid, I kid.

MK: Shaolin Monks is an amazing adventure game and it was pretty cool to see the MK universe in a different way.

SW: I can’t believe that it came out sixteen years ago.

MK: Crazy. Shaolin Monks is not a traditional fighting game and it was a side idea pitched to the creators of Mortal Kombat.

SW: Sounds like there was a set path like Crash Bandicoot.

MK: I just played the new one. It was pretty hard.

Ultimate Mortal Kombat 3 (1995)

SW: Being 14 in 1995 was pretty hard.

MK: I got the arcade machine for this game a few years ago.

SW: Nostalgia city!

MK: It feels good to crush people.

SW: Sub Zero does a great job at freezing people.

MK: I never play as Sub Zero.

Mortal Kombat: Deadly Alliance (2002)

SW: Sub sorry. Anyway, we’re at the end, which took place nineteen years ago. Closing thoughts on Deadly Alliance?

MK: It’s my favorite MK game as it introduced a lot of new elements to the Mortal Kombat universe. Play Mortal Kombat!