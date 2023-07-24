In the pantheon of cinematic brilliance, Martin Scorsese’s Casino (1995) stands tall as a gripping crime epic.

This iconic film managed to capture the thrills of the best casino games and the depravity of mob business dealings with masterful precision. Set in the glitzy realm of 1970s Las Vegas, Casino follows the tumultuous lives of Sam “Ace” Rothstein (Robert De Niro), a skilled casino operator, and his volatile friend Nicky Santoro (Joe Pesci), as they navigate the treacherous waters of power, love, and betrayal.

As time has passed since its release, it’s only natural to wonder what became of the talented individuals who brought these iconic characters to life. Join us as we embark on a journey to uncover the destinies of the cast of Casino.

Robert De Niro (Sam “Ace” Rothstein)

As the suave yet complex Sam “Ace” Rothstein, Robert De Niro delivered a performance that showcased his remarkable acting prowess. Following Casino, De Niro continued to solidify his status as one of Hollywood’s finest actors. He graced the silver screen in notable films like Heat (1995), Ronin (1998), and Silver Linings Playbook (2012), securing his position as an indomitable force in the industry and one of the acting greats.

Sharon Stone (Ginger McKenna)

Sharon Stone’s portrayal of Ginger McKenna, the captivating and troubled love interest of Sam Rothstein, earned her an Academy Award nomination and a place in film history. Post-Casino, Stone continued to flourish in her career, showcasing her versatility in movies such as The Muse (1999) and Catwoman (2004). While her career experienced ups and downs, Sharon Stone remains an iconic figure in Hollywood.

Joe Pesci (Nicky Santoro)

In the role of the volatile and unpredictable Nicky Santoro, Joe Pesci’s performance in Casino was a masterclass in intensity. Following the film’s success, Pesci took a hiatus from acting, making sporadic appearances in movies like The Good Shepherd (2006). However, fans rejoiced when Pesci made a triumphant return to the screen in Martin Scorsese’s The Irishman (2019), once again displaying his exceptional talent.

James Woods (Lester Diamond)

James Woods portrayed the conniving and treacherous Lester Diamond in Casino. Known for his versatility and often playing complex characters, Woods continued his successful career beyond the film. He appeared in diverse projects such as Ghosts of Mississippi (1996) and lent his voice to animated features like Hercules (1997). Woods has also ventured into television, delivering outstanding performances in series like Shark and Ray Donovan.

Frank Vincent (Frank Marino)

Frank Vincent brought an undeniable presence to his portrayal of Frank Marino, a ruthless mobster in Casino. Following the film’s release, Vincent continued to showcase his talent in the crime genre, notably in HBO’s critically acclaimed series The Sopranos as Phil Leotardo.

Conclusion

The cast of Casino not only delivered extraordinary performances but also went on to shape the landscape of the entertainment industry with their subsequent projects. From the legendary Robert De Niro’s unwavering commitment to his craft to Sharon Stone’s enduring presence, they remain a testament to the power of stellar performances and unforgettable characters.

While the allure of Las Vegas may have faded for their characters in Casino the enduring impact of their performances continues to captivate fans.