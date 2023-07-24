From team rivalry to the power of ambition, college football has always been popular in movies, creating a base for exploring a lot of important themes for young people. But what exactly is it about college football that strikes such a chord and what are the must-watch movies for college football fans?

Why Is College Football Such A Popular Movie Theme?

One reason could be that college football is a great way to tell stories about overcoming adversity and achieving success. This particular stage of life is full of challenges that can often feel overwhelming, and it can be reassuring to see people going through the same stuff as you and coming out the other side.

It’s a great way to explore themes of loyalty, friendship, and teamwork – all key to that time of life. There’s something compelling about characters who are passionate about the game and willing to do whatever it takes to succeed – they can be inspiring and motivating if you’re feeling at a bit of a dead end or need some self-belief.

Many people wrongly believe that college football lacks the glamour or excitement of the NFL, but they couldn’t be more wrong. It’s actually an incredibly exciting sport and one that’s popular with lots of fans. A lot of people enjoy putting time into researching college football picks against the spread and get a big kick out of following the matches. Also, people enjoy watching top movies about this flashy sport like the following:

Rudy

Rudy is one of the absolute classic college football movies and is an account of the life of Daniel “Rudy” Ruettiger, who dreamed of playing football at the University of Notre Dame. It was actually the first film that the Notre Dame administration allowed to be shot on campus since Knute Rockne, All American in 1940, so it got a lot of kudos for that.

The Blind Side

The Blind Side has a stellar cast, featuring, among others, Sandra Bullock as Leigh Anne Tuohy and Kathy Bates as Miss Sue. The film follows the story of Michael Oher, an African-American teenager from a broken home who is taken in by the Touhys, a well-to-do white family who help him fulfill his potential.

Remember The Titans

Remember The Titans follows Boone, a football coach, as he works to overcome racial tensions between black and white players on the team, while also dealing with racism from both within and outside of the school community. The film is one of those rare movies that managed to balance critical acclaim with box office success.

Whether it’s in movies, books, or your favorite bands, football has a huge impact on American pop culture.