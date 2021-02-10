Keeping rock and roll alive with a steady stream of fun singles, Moon Fever continues to demand an audience with their thrilling new video for “Cheap Thrills.”

Everyone is addicted to excitement. That feeling we get when we meet someone new or experience something for the first time is the closest to a pure high most of us will ever enjoy. It’s the kind of sensation you spend your whole life chasing, and despite knowing it’s fleeting, we do our best to live in those moments for as long as they last.

Moon Fever calls these moments “Cheap Thrills,” and their latest single is all about the pursuit of things that make us feel alive. The song casts aside any shame or shyness one might feel about longing for those times that we feel most alive in a gleeful embrace of the chase. The driving song touches on a wide array of events, moments, and things that can give you that temporary high, and in doing so, provides a perfect soundtrack for your next adventure.

Today, Substream is proud to share the animated video for “Cheap Thrills.” Check it out:

Speaking to the single, Moon Fever guitarist Mitch Micoley says, “Cheap Thrills’ is a song about the kind of thrills that happen and then are gone in a flash, leaving you wanting some more. It’s open to interpretation – the thrill of a certain person you meet, a drug, your favorite libation, a comfort food – or a song.”

He continues, “I had some original musical ideas and after a few nights out on the town in Los Angeles Cody (Jasper) came up with the hook “Red Yellow Green Purple pills… All I want are Cheap Thrills.” We came up with a fast-paced rocker, which our producer Jim Kaufman helped turn into a banger that we hope a lot of fans can relate to.”

Moon Fever is kicking off a tour of Florida with Buckcherry today, February 10. All dates and venues are as follows:

Feb. 10th // The Ranch – 2158 Colonial Blvd., Fort Myers, Fl. 33907

Feb. 11th // Jannus Live – 200 1st Avenue North, St. Petersburg, FL 33701

Feb. 12th // Ace Cafe – 100 W Livingston St, Orlando, FL 32801

Feb. 13th // Destination Daytona Pavilion – 1651 US-1, Ormond Beach, FL 32174

Want even more Moon Fever content? Don’t worry. The band is slated to release a new EP in April.