Andreas Owens is a new Los Angeles recording artist with a charming appeal, soothing vocals and catchy music he introduces to us today with his new single, “Don’t Feel Happy.” Delicately blending intimate vocals with unabashedly ‘pop’ backbeats, the So-Cal native has been slowly but steadily building a catalog of truly unique material. The debut single is a two minute and seven-second escape from normality into a darker world of both pessimism and misunderstanding.

The first of many to come in 2021, “Don’t Feel Happy” is a narrow spectrum of his versatile musical abilities. The debut premieres Andreas Owens will be showcasing an unorthodox approach to his unique and versatile songwriting and production in the new year. “I think ‘don’t feel happy’ was the byproduct of intentional disregard for genre or ‘established’ sound,” he said in the press release. “I was experiencing a lot of writer’s block and figured I’d try to write something different than my usual indie/alternative nonsense. It’s kinda trappy, kinda R&B, kinda jazzy. Enjoy.”

“Don’t Feel Happy” is the perfect jump-on point for any newfound fan of the new artist. Owens’ music — which has birthed a grassroots support system on Instagram — is the best representation of his true self. Creating is where he feels the most authentic, confident and free. He explains:

“It’s the only way I’ve found it to feel authentically myself. The safe, familiar space is the catalyst for facilitating something visceral and unapologetically my own. It allows me to release my compulsive ‘perfectionist mindset’ and instead create with not only the ability to make mistakes but the understanding that it’s inevitably the only part of the process that makes it my own.”

Stream Andreas Owens new song “don’t feel happy” below, courtesy of Soundcloud.