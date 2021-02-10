Well-known Billboard Hip Hop editor Carl Lamarre jumps out the newsroom and into the booth to release his highly-anticipated rap project, intriguingly-titled, Shut Up & Write. Led by the previously released single “Black 100,” the Long Island native makes his musical return to widespread notoriety with an art-imitating-life project that explores the man behind the headlines and a-list interviews.

On Shut Up & Write, Lamarre is acrobatic, braggadocious and flirtatious while surrounded by a cast of superior emcees to solidify his impressive lyrical abilities as he divulges personal trials and tribulations. The 10-song project’s standouts include “Dreamers,” “Pure” and “24.” Shut Up & Write is executive produced by former Maybach Music Group artist Stalley, Mark Elibert and Lamarre-himself.

Powered by TWT & BCG, Lamarre proves, whether a news article or verse, his pen game is impeccable.

Available now on Soundcloud, Shut Up & Write features Mickey Factz, Rob Markman, Elijah Blake, Gerald Walker, DJ Gemini Gilly and Grey Genius. Now is the perfect time for newfound fans to hop on the Carl Lamarre bandwagon. In a recent interview with me for the new interview series, That’s A Damn Good ?, Lamarre promises more new music in 2021, including a follow-up full-length album to Shut Up & Write. Learn all about Carl Lamarre and his musical future in the interview below.

Stream Lamarre’s new project, Shut Up & Write, below and follow the Hip Hop tastemaker on Instagram.