Today, Turnstile have returned with a brand new single, “Mystery.” The single marks the first taste of new music from the band since their 2018 breakthrough album, Time & Space.

On “Mystery,” Turnstile search for beauty and find peace in the unknown as they reject the notion of ‘normal.’ For Turnstile, there is no ‘normal,’ only their truth, and the endless possibility of magic when you remain open to the truth of others; singing praise to the infinite mysteries of the universe.

Bringing superhuman energy to the stage, TURNSTILE are scheduled to perform at Dover, Delaware’s Firefly Music Festival (9/23) and Louisville, Kentucky’s Louder Than Life (9/24). Full Tour dates can be found here.

Listen to “Mystery” below.