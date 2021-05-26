Bad Realm Records/Atlantic Records breakout star Breland has announced that he will head out for his first-ever headlining our this fall. The “Cross Country Tour” will kick off on September 5th with an appearance at Bonnaroo Music Festival, before going coast-to-coast performing in markets like Chicago, New York, Los Angeles, and Nashville.
“I’m headlining my first ever tour!!!,” BRELAND shared on Instagram. “I have been waiting for this moment my whole life. I cannot wait to get out on stage and see all of you with my homies Ashley Cooke and Robyn Ottolini, who are incredible artists and performers.”
Venue/artist pre-sale kicked off today at 10am local time and runs through May 27th at 10pm local time. General on-sale starts Friday, May 28 at 10am local time.
The bucket-list run follows BRELAND’s latest single “Cross Country,” racking up critical acclaim from Billboard, American Songwriter, and Rolling Stone as a “Song You Need to Know,” plus performed for his national television debut on The Kelly Clarkson Show. Taking it to the next level with GRAMMY-nominated singer/songwriter Mickey Guyton, BRELAND released a duet version of “Cross Country,” which can be found below.
The multi-talented singer-songwriter has new music on the horizon, set for release in the coming months.
Tour dates:
Sept. 5 – Bonnaroo Music Festival – Manchester, TN
Sept. 10 – Scoot Inn – Austin, TX*
Sept. 11 – House of Blues Bronze Peacock – Houston, TX*
Sept. 12 – House of Blues Cambridge Room – Dallas, TX*
Sept. 16 – Joe’s on Weed Street – Chicago, IL*
Sept. 17 – Fine Line Music Café – Minneapolis, MN*
Sept. 19 – El Club – Detroit, MI*
Sept. 21 – Brighton Music Hall – Boston, MA*
Sept. 23 – Songbyrd DC – Washington, DC*
Sept. 25 – Governor’s Ball Music Festival – New York, NY
Oct. 1 – Aisle 5 – Atlanta, GA^
Oct. 2 – Underground – Charlotte, NC^
Oct. 5 – The High Watt – Nashville, TN^
Oct. 6 – The High Watt – Nashville, TN^
Oct. 8 – Old Rock House – St. Louis, MO^
Oct. 9 – Barnato – Omaha, NE^
Oct. 12 – Kilby Court – Salt Lake City, UT^
Oct. 14 – Larimer Lounge – Denver, CO^
Oct. 17 – Crescent Ballroom – Phoenix, AZ^
Oct. 20 – The Moroccan Lounge – Los Angeles, CA^
Oct. 23 – Great American Music Hall – San Francisco, CA^
Oct. 26 – The Crocodile – Seattle, WA^
Oct. 27 – Lola’s Room – Portland, OR^
* = featured support: Ashley Cooke
^ = featured support: Robyn Ottolini