Bad Realm Records/Atlantic Records breakout star Breland has announced that he will head out for his first-ever headlining our this fall. The “Cross Country Tour” will kick off on September 5th with an appearance at Bonnaroo Music Festival, before going coast-to-coast performing in markets like Chicago, New York, Los Angeles, and Nashville.

“I’m headlining my first ever tour!!!,” BRELAND shared on Instagram . “I have been waiting for this moment my whole life. I cannot wait to get out on stage and see all of you with my homies Ashley Cooke and Robyn Ottolini, who are incredible artists and performers.”

Venue/artist pre-sale kicked off today at 10am local time and runs through May 27th at 10pm local time. General on-sale starts Friday, May 28 at 10am local time.

The bucket-list run follows BRELAND’s latest single “Cross Country,” racking up critical acclaim from Billboard, American Songwriter, and Rolling Stone as a “Song You Need to Know,” plus performed for his national television debut on The Kelly Clarkson Show. Taking it to the next level with GRAMMY-nominated singer/songwriter Mickey Guyton, BRELAND released a duet version of “Cross Country,” which can be found below.

The multi-talented singer-songwriter has new music on the horizon, set for release in the coming months.

Tour dates:

Sept. 5 – Bonnaroo Music Festival – Manchester, TN

Sept. 10 – Scoot Inn – Austin, TX*

Sept. 11 – House of Blues Bronze Peacock – Houston, TX*

Sept. 12 – House of Blues Cambridge Room – Dallas, TX*

Sept. 16 – Joe’s on Weed Street – Chicago, IL*

Sept. 17 – Fine Line Music Café – Minneapolis, MN*

Sept. 19 – El Club – Detroit, MI*

Sept. 21 – Brighton Music Hall – Boston, MA*

Sept. 23 – Songbyrd DC – Washington, DC*

Sept. 25 – Governor’s Ball Music Festival – New York, NY

Oct. 1 – Aisle 5 – Atlanta, GA^

Oct. 2 – Underground – Charlotte, NC^

Oct. 5 – The High Watt – Nashville, TN^

Oct. 6 – The High Watt – Nashville, TN^

Oct. 8 – Old Rock House – St. Louis, MO^

Oct. 9 – Barnato – Omaha, NE^

Oct. 12 – Kilby Court – Salt Lake City, UT^

Oct. 14 – Larimer Lounge – Denver, CO^

Oct. 17 – Crescent Ballroom – Phoenix, AZ^

Oct. 20 – The Moroccan Lounge – Los Angeles, CA^

Oct. 23 – Great American Music Hall – San Francisco, CA^

Oct. 26 – The Crocodile – Seattle, WA^

Oct. 27 – Lola’s Room – Portland, OR^

* = featured support: Ashley Cooke

^ = featured support: Robyn Ottolini