J. Cole released a brand new video for track “a p p l y i n g . p r e s s u r e”. The video comes at the heels of Cole’s sixth studio album, The Off-Season, debuting at the #1 position on the Billboard Album 200 charts. Selling over 228,000 album units, all songs from the album entered in the Top 40 of the Hot 100 while four of the 12 tracks — “m y . l i f e,” “a m a r i,” “p r i d e . t h e . d e v i l,” and “9 5 . s o u t h” — charted in the Top 10 list simultaneously. J.Cole joins Juicewrld, Lil Wayne and Drake as the only artists in history to do so. Stream the full record HERE.