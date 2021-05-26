HRT SZN, born Nick Campbell, makes his introduction to a wider audience with the release of the debut EP, titled Some Songs. A six-song release that takes us deep into the mind of a 19-year-old man on the verge of superstardom but still dealing with his past. For the first single, HRT SZN unveils the fight of his life in new visual “Bloody Nose.”

Some Songs is a look into HRT SZN dark mentality developed from past trauma. “My heroes aren’t alive anymore, which is why ‘Some Songs’ is not only my intro to the world but also my way of saying it’s going to be okay, there’s a light at the end of the tunnel through all the pain, heartache and isolation. You Are Not Alone”.

Here’s a brief backstory on HRT SZN. Hrt Szn didn’t set off wanting to be an artist but found his calling while undergoing treatment for his mental health and drug addiction. After many failed attempts at rehab and therapy, Hrt Szn moved to Atlanta and linked up with DJ/producer HxV (Heroes x Villains) and Jason Pittman. Whom together for the past two years have been helping Nick channel his pain, suffering, and isolation into a less self-destructive avenue via his music.

Some Songs is cathartic, raw, and confessional at the core. The perfect jump-on point for newly discovered fans as HRT SZN prepares to ascend to mainstream popularity. The latest effort is a prelude to a full-length release expected late-2021 via HRTSZN/Triangle. For more on HRT SZN, follow him on Instagram.

Stream Some Songs below and watch “Bloody Nose” above.