Exactly one year after the release of their 2022 album, Formentera, Metric have surprised fans with a previously unannounced and unexpected part two companion album, Formentera II. The album will be released on October 13th via Metric Music International/Thirty Tigers.

Formentera II was recorded primarily at Metric’s own Main Street Studios in a rural spot outside of Toronto between 2020 and 2022, and was later completed at Motorbass Studios in Paris this year.

To go along with the album announcement today, Metric have additionally released the first single, “Just the Once.” It is a shimmering and soulful track that brings in strings composed and arranged by Drew Jureka (Dua Lipa) and was mixed by Stuart White (Beyonce).

“The only way I can describe ‘Just The Once’ is to call it ‘regret disco’,” says Metric lead singer Emily Haines. “It’s a song for when you need to dance yourself clean. Beneath the sparkling surface, there’s a lyrical exploration of a simple word with many meanings. Once is a word that plays a game of opposites. Once can mean once-upon-a-time and refer to a moment in the past, or it can mean someday, once something happens. And as for doing something only once versus doing something once in a while, well, I think we all know how vast the difference is between the two.”

Listen to “Just the Once” below.

Formentera II will be released physically on CD and on limited edition marble blue vinyl as well as sea glass blue vinyl. Metric are also releasing a complete double vinyl set of both Formentera I & II on opaque white vinyl. It’s all available for pre-order now in the Metric store. Digital pre-orders are available here. Indie retailers will carry a limited edition clear pink version of the Formentera II LP.

Artwork:

Track-listing:

Detour Up Just The Once Stone Window Days Of Oblivion Who Would You Be For Me Suckers Nothing Is Perfect Descendants Go Ahead And Cry

Tour dates:

7/8 – Saratoga Springs, NY – Saratoga Performing Arts Center

7/10 – New York, NY – Capital One City Parks Foundation SummerStage

7/11 – New Haven, CT – College Street Music Hall

7/13 – Columbia, MD – Merriweather Post Pavilion

7/14 – Philadelphia, PA – TD Pavilion at the Mann

7/15 – Boston, MA – MGM Music Hall at Fenway

8/4-8/6 – St John, New Brunswick, Canada – Area 506 Festival

8/18 – St. John’s, NFLD, Canada – Churchill Park Music Festival

8/19-8/20 – Elora, Ontario, Canada – Riverfest @ Bissell Park