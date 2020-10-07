UK based Mouth Culture sign to InVogue Records

United Kingdom based Mouth Culture signs with Ohio based label InVogue Records. The eclectic quintet hails from Leicester, UK; a small, bustling city that is usually disregarded when you think of the UK music scene. With the likes of fellow Leicester bands Kasabian and Easy Life, Mouth Culture are aiming to be a household name in their city.The band’s label debut single “ihatesadsongs” will be released on October 23rd.

Pre-save the “ihatesadsongs” here.

InVogue Records has recently released the music video for the bands single “15 Missed Calls”

“Ihatesadsongs is a sad song. We’ve really embraced our DIY roots with this one, it’s a bit of a psychotic, but melancholic jam, inspired by the year 2020. We meal-dealed it with a music video filmed in lockdown, shot and directed by our guitarist Jacob. For us, ihatesadsongs is a zeitgeist for the moment, a feel good pop song for a society emerging from the unknown. Even though 2020 has posed a whole set of new challenges, we have been working hard in the studio, exploring, and experimenting with our sound. We’ve also signed to US label “InVogue Records”, with ihatesadsongs being the very first release from this new partnership. We’re Mouth Culture and we fucking hate sad songs.” quoted by vocalist Jack Voss

” I randomly came across 15 Missed Calls one day browsing YouTube and I was instantly hooked to this band. I dove into their catalog and listened on repeat for weeks. We are very thankful to be working with this talented group of guys at IVR and we know they are headed to some big things in the music scene.” explains label owner Nick Moore.

