British hard rock luminaries Asking Alexandria have officially revealed all the details surrounding their new album, Where Do We Go From Here?, which will be released on August 25th via Better Noise Muisc.

The 11-track album was produced and mixed by Matt Good (From First to Last, Hollywood Undead) and mastered by Howie Weinberg (Deftones, Metallica) and Will Borza. For Asking Alexandria, they set out to make an album that was a culmination of their career, melding heir flagship sound with new, experimental electronics.

“‘Where Do We Go From Here?’ Is the culmination of our entire journey as a band,” shares lead guitarist Ben Bruce. “We worked really hard to incorporate every aspect of what our fans love about Asking Alexandria. We have taken elements from every single record we have ever written and pieced them all together to create one album. Our fans will find elements from ‘Stand Up and Scream,’ such as the synth-tinged breakdown on ‘Things Could Be Different,’ all the way through to ‘See What’s On The Inside’ on this album. Lyrically, the album explores themes of loss and struggle through to hope and finding your own inner strength. We are incredibly proud of this album, and we can’t wait for everyone to hear it.”

Pre-order Where Do We Go From Here? now on CD, cassette, vinyl and digital download here.

Check out a brand new lyric video for “Bad Blood” below, as well as all of the album details including the artwork and track-listing.

Artwork:

Track-listing:

Bad Blood Things Could Be Different Let Go Psycho Dark Void Nothing Left Feel Let The Dead Take Me Kill It With Fire Holding On To Something More Where Do We Go From Here?

Tour dates:

8/30 San Antonio, TX – Boeing Center at Tech Port #

9/1 Dallas, TX – The Factory In Deep Ellum #

9/2 Pryor, OK – Rocklahoma *

9/3 Houston, TX – 713 Music Hall #

9/5 Atlanta, GA – The Eastern #

9/7 Baltimore, MD – Rams Head Live #

9/8 Philadelphia, PA – Franklin Music Hall #

9/9 Alton, VA – Blue Ridge Rock Festival *

9/11 New York, NY – Terminal 5 #

9/12 Boston, MA – House of Blues #

9/13 Bethlehem, PA – The Wind Creek Event Center #

9/15 Harrisburg, PA – Harrisburg Midtown Arts Center #

9/16 Johnstown, PA – 1st Summit Arena at Cambria County War Memorial #

9/17 Sayreville, NJ – Starland Ballroom #

9/19 Cleveland, OH – TempleLive #

9/20 Detroit, MI – The Fillmore Detroit #

9/22 Ft Wayne, IN – Piere’s Entertainment Center #

9/23 Louisville, KY – Louder Than Life *

9/25 Chesterfield, MO – The Factory #

9/26 Chicago, IL – Riviera Theatre #

9/27 Ashwaubenon, WI – EPIC Event Center #

9/29 Milwaukee, WI – The Rave/ Eagles Club #

10/1 Council Bluffs, IA – Harrah’s Council Bluffs – Stir Cove Event & Concert Venue

10/3 Denver, CO – Fillmore Auditorium #

10/4 Salt Lake City, UT – The Union #

10/7 Las Vegas, NV – The Industrial Sound #

10/8 Los Angeles, CA – The Wiltern #

# “Psycho Thunder Tour” with The HU, Bad Wolves and Zero 9:36

* Festival Date