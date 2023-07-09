Atlanta recording artist J. Lock has developed an undeniable buzz in 2023 with his breakout song “Selfish.” Now, the rising star kicks things up a notch with a blockbuster follow-up in the Finesse2Tymes featuring new single called “Money,” streaming now on all platforms via Stoner Road Music Empire/Block ENT.

“Money” is a catchy Atlanta-meets-Memphis collaboration that displays J. Lock’s charisma alongside Finesse2Tymes’s high-profile guest verse that details big moves to the bag. The track is a guaranteed hit with Finesse2Tymes, one of the biggest new stars in today’s hip hop. The blue-face hundred blueprints woven in the lyrics on top of the radio-friendly hook is perfect for the summertime fun. Finesse2Tymes appears on the track via Atlantic Records.

J. Lock is the latest discovery of legendary Atlanta record executive, manager, and A&R Russell “Big Block” Spencer. Big Block and his Block ENT label have a history of discovering legendary Atlanta superstars such as Young Jeezy, Yung Joc, Gorilla Zoe, and Boyz N Da Hood. J. Lock’s addition arrives with Block ENT’s resurgence in today’s hip hop.

“We’ve been discovering stars for decades at Block Entertainment, all the way back to Yung Joc and Jeezy,” shared Big Block. “I definitely see that star quality in J. Lock, so when Hugh Neil from Stoner Road Music Empire brought him to me, I knew we had to get to it. Our motto is ‘rebuilding hip hop block by block’ and J. Lock has all the tools to go all the way.”

Finesse2Tymes follows R&B legend RL (Next), who was featured on J. Lock’s “Selfish,” which reached the top of Urban Radio’s Top 40 charts. “Selfish” has garnered over 200k streams on Apple and Spotify to date. “Selfish” and “Money” prepare fans for J. Lock’s full-length formal introduction project currently under development and set for a late 2023/early 2024 release. “Money” is J. Lock’s best work yet and the perfect origin point for newfound fans of the bonafide star.

A music video for “Money” premieres on BET Jams later this month on July 24th.

Stream “Money” below, and afterward, feel free to follow J. Lock on social media.