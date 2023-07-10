“Synthetic Sands,” the hot new collaboration between Vulture Theory, HAWD HITTA, and NoBeuno, is quickly becoming one of the top tracks of the summer ’23 playlist. The new dance track blends different styles into one dose of pure joy for today’s dance lover. And with the song quickly accumulating streaming numbers across all streaming platforms, the trio have fans fiening for more.

While the trio grow in popularity, Substream magazine caught up with them to discuss the new single, there plans individually and together for the rest of 2023, and so much more in a new interview. Read about the the trio have in store in the complete interview below.

As individual artists, you all have distinct styles. How did you find a balance and create a cohesive sound for “Synthetic Sands”?

Vulture Theory: I thought that what I had foundationally made sense to go with something new that HAWD HITTA and even NoBueno could provide. I think together we all had great communication and built it around the recent trends each of us has been seeing. With more DJs having more unique sets that break a traditional house structure, we felt like we came together to play ball and really make a hit.

What was the most challenging aspect of collaborating on this track?

HAWD HITTA: Getting the mixdown right is always going to be super important. You want the engineering to help the track last longer with the sound quality. I place a lot of emphasis on how well we all made it happen when were were bouncing back and forth of stems and also getting in the studio to test it on a larger system.

How does “SYNTHETIC SANDS” represent your growth and evolution as artists?

NoBueno: It is cool how we can all collaborate on this track and really see the vision for the track before we dive into the DAW. We’ve all experimented with different sides of house but this one was special because it wasn’t cookie cutter when it came to the outcome.

With the festival season in full swing, what impact do you hope this song will have on the live music experience?

Vulture Theory: We hope this really is adopted by the electronic dance music community. It has a second drop that can really resonate with fans and we hope it does. We hope this is performed live in many DJ sets!

What role did the Los Angeles music scene play in shaping your creative process for “SYNTHETIC SANDS,” if any?

HAWD HITTA: I really felt connected with the high energy electronic house music scene in LA that can be heard in my upcoming releases as well. With a lot of tech and bass house in LA, this track should be great for performing live! Insomniac Events has been putting on a ton of great shows recently and it’s very up our alley in terms of having a similar taste in types of house music.

Are there any specific musical influences or inspirations that can be heard in this track?

NoBueno: We felt like there was inspiration in having different style dance tracks that didn’t just play house all the way through from start to finish, we thought why not replace that break where it was more silent with half-time.