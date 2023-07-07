Today, Grammy Award-nominated artist Lil Uzi Vert announced that they will be heading out on their highly anticipated headlining tour this fall. The tour will be in support of their lates album, Pink Tape, which was release just last week on June 30th.

Lil Uzi Vert will kick off the 17-date tour on October 21st in Minneapolis, Minnesota and making stops in Chicago, Houston, Los Angeles, Brooklyn, and more before wrapping up on November 22nd in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

It is the first headlining tour from the Philadelphia native since 2018, when they hit 32 cities as part of their “Endless Summer Tour.”

Tickets are available with the general on-sale beginning today at 2pm local time here.

Tour dates:

Sat Oct 21 — Minneapolis, MN — The Armory

Mon Oct 23 — Chicago, IL — Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom

Tue Oct 24 — Cincinnati, OH — The Andrew J Brady Music Center

Wed Oct 25 — Detroit, MI — Fox Theatre

Tue Oct 31 — Boston, MA — MGM Music Hall at Fenway

Thu Nov 02 — Hampton, VA — Hampton Coliseum

Fri Nov 03 — Raleigh, NC — PNC Arena

Sun Nov 05 — Birmingham, AL — Avondale Brewing Company

Mon Nov 06 — Atlanta, GA — Coca Cola Roxy

Wed Nov 08 — Dallas, TX — South Side Ballroom

Thu Nov 9 — Austin, TX — Moody Center

Fri Nov 10 — Houston, TX — 713 Music Hall

Mon Nov 13 — Denver, CO — Fillmore Auditorium

Thu Nov 16 — Los Angeles, CA — The Kia Forum

Sat Nov 18 — San Francisco, CA — Bill Graham Civic Auditorium

Mon Nov 20 — Brooklyn, NY — Barclays Center

Wed Nov 22 — Philadelphia, PA — Wells Fargo Cente