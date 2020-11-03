New Lonelybandz Nabs Calboy To Help Get It “Out The Mud”

Following his recent XXL cover, Calboy has been continuing his hot streak. Today, he unites with buzzing emerging artists known as the Lonleybandz. A tough and gritty new rap group, Calboy drops in to give the song superstar power. Cartel Oil artist teams up with the one and only for their joint release “Out the Mud.” Things have been really warming up for Lonleybandz lately and he is definitely once again making noise. Be on the lookout for his debut EP coming soon and for now make sure you check this hit visual out.

“Out The Mud” is perfect for any newly discovered fan. The song is available on all DSPs. Found out everything on Lonleybandz and Calboy on Instagram. Watch the new video below.