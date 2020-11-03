Covey releases “Tour to Nobody” live sessions

Upon moving to the U.S. and landing in Boston for school in 2010, Tom Freeman conceived and put together the idea for his project Covey. For Freeman, he wanted to connect with listeners through his own brand of folk-rock, which drew inspiration from artists like Ben Gibbard, Neutral Milk Hotel, and The Mountain Goats.

Since it’s inception, Covey has released two full-length albums, with the most recent being Some Cats Live. Some Cats Die., which was released in May of 2019. Soul-baring and bursting with a breadth of authentic emotion, the album came to be after a series of events forced Freeman to uproot his life in Boston and relocate to New York to further chase down his desires with Covey.

Following the outbreak of COVID-19 and cancellation of tours across the globe, Freeman felt listless and, missing the live show experience, he decided to do a tour of a different kind: a “Tour To Nobody.” From September 8th through 19th, he hit the road to film and record performances in off-the-wall tourist destinations across the Northeast United States, including the Bread & Puppet Theatre to the Desert Of Maine, a natural phenomenon deep in the pine forests of an otherwise wintry landscape.

In partnership with Covey’s new label, Rise Records, today hew has released all of the “Tour to Nobody” sessions — which are available to stream everywhere. This is the start of a new relationship between Freeman and Rise, who will be releasing his upcoming album sometime in early-2021.

Freeman also documented the “Tour to Nobody” experience on his newly created TikTok page, which has amassed nearly 90k followers and provided over 4 million views. He has also been sharing full session videos via his YouTube channel, including standouts “Gecko” and“Jupiter,” as well as the latest in the series, “Cloudy Eyes.”