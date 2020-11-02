ZaZa Drops “Monsters” Hit Video For Halloween

The Queen of Kentucky, ZaZa, enlists popular artist Brooklyn Queen for her Halloween-inspired visual called “Monsters.” The catchy lullaby track sees ZaZa face her fear and befriend the things that go bump in the night. The song is ZaZa’s first new song since 2019.

Coming from a real place, the HD-clip personifies the haunting hassle of trying to get a 5-year-old to “go to bed!” ZaZa may not be the first kid to experience monsters under her bed, but she may be the first to sing so angelically about them. A bonafide star, “What’s Poppin” hitmaker titled ZaZa the “Queen of Kentucky.”

The new song is the follow-up to her 2019 single “What I Do?” All building up to her anticipated new album coming soon. “Monsters” is streaming everywhere via Red Carpet Music Group. For more ZaZa, follow the star on social media.

Get into the Halloween spirit and watch ZaZa’s new video now.