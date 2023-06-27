Los Angeles-based singer/songwriter Charlotte Lawrence has just released her brand new jubilant pop anthem, “Boys Like You.”

“Boys Like You” was produced by Dallas Caton (Bazzi, Em Beihold) and Nick Long (Machine Gun Kelly, Blink-182) and co-written by Lawrence, Caton, Long, Ali Tamposi (Beyoncé, Kelly Clarkson), and Roman Campolo (BTS, Elton John).

The raw and honest song also arrives alongside a music video, which can be found below.

“I wrote ‘Boys Like You’ for anyone who ever wanted someone who didn’t want them back,” says Lawrence. “They might play around with the idea of it, even send some mixed signals, but ultimately, they don’t love you like you love them. We’ve all been there. It hurts, but it doesn’t have to pull you under. I’m dancing through the ache, and I hope you can dance with me. ‘Boys Like You’ is fun and joyful. It’s filled with flirty summer longing… just like me. Hope you love it.”

“Boys Like You” marks the latest in a series of heartfelt releases from Lawrence, including the powerhouse “ Bodybag ,” featured on Apple TV’s new hit series Shrinking (starring Jason Segal and Harrison Ford) and joined by an official visualizer .