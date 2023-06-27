Nashville pop-rock trio The Band CAMINO have officially announced that they will be releasing their highly-anticipated sophomore album, The Dark, on August 11th via dblblk/Elektra Records. It is the follow-up to their debut, self-titled album which was released back in 2021.

The Dark will consist of 11 songs, featuring the previously released “Told You So,” “What Am I Missing?” and “Last Man in the World,” which were released earlier this year and further enforced thebans’s infectious, unguarded, and booming guitar-driven pop sound that continues to resonate with fans everywhere. With The Dark, The Band CAMINO — comprised of guitarist/vocalists Jeffery Jordan and Spencer Stewart, as well as drummer Garrison Burgess — have again tapped into key collaborators Andrew Goldstein, Jordan Schmidt, Seth Ennis, Geoff Warburton, Jake Torrey, and Alysa Vanderheym to create another powerhouse body of work. Pre-orders can be found here.

Additionally, to celebrate the album announcement with another new single, this time “See You Later.” It’s littered with shivering pop melodies and flirts falsetto via Stewart, and serves as a confident ode to the one you end your nights with and a celebration of the intimate connection that exists.

Listen to “See You Later” below.

Long renowned as a live sensation for their electrifying and high-impact performances, The Band CAMINO have announced their “Screaming In The Dark” headlining tour for this upcoming fall. They will hit up 25-cities, kicking off on September 14th in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania and will visit New York City, Boston, Chicago, Los Angeles, Toronto, Nashville, and many more. For the tour, they will be brining out Bad Suns for the entirety of the run, with Charlotte Sands and TheWldlife splitting additional support duties.

Tickets will go on-sale this Friday, June 30th here. All announced tour dates can be found below.

Tour dates:

September 14 Philadelphia, PA* The Met September 15 Washington DC* The Anthem September 16 Boston, MA* MGM Music Hall at Fenway September 18 New York, NY* Hammerstein Ballroom September 21 Indianapolis, IN * Murat Theatre September 22 Birmingham, AL* Legacy Arena September 24 Grand Prairie, TX* Texas Trust CU Theatre September 26 Phoenix, AZ* Arizona Financial Theatre September 27 Los Angeles, CA* Shrine Expo Hall September 28 San Francisco, CA* The Warfield September 30 Orem, UT* UCCU Center October 2 Denver, CO^ The Mission Ballroom October 4 Omaha, NE^ Steelhouse October 6 Kansas City, MO^ Arvest Bank Theatre at The Midland October 7 Minneapolis, MN^ Armory October 8 Chicago, IL^ Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom October 10 Montreal, QC^ Mtelus October 12 Toronto, ON^ History October 12 Grand Rapids, MI^ 20 Monroe Live October 14 Madison, WI^ The Sylvee October 16 Columbus, OH^ Kemba Live! October 17 Louisville, KY* Paristown October 19 Columbia, SC^ Township Auditorium October 20 Atlanta, GA^ Coca-Cola Roxy October 21 Nashville, TN^ Municipal Auditorium

* Charlotte Sands ^ The Wldlife

Artwork:

Track-listing: