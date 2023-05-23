BABY GRAVY, the most dynamic of duos Yung Gravy and bbno$ (baby no money) deliver the music video for their buzzing new joint single “Goodness Gracious.”

The video pretty much has it all—would you expect anything less from these two though, like for real? There’s a remote island, a (private) plane crash, palm trees, crystal blue water, and a guest appearance from pro surfer Jamie O’Brien. Plus, Yung Gravy and bbno$ still manage to look fly in classy fits as they instantly transfix on-screen.

“Goodness Gracious” has already piled up millions of streams and counting. In addition to plugs from Spin, Hits Daily Double, and more, HYPEBEAST hailed it as one of its “Best New Tracks” and praised it as “upbeat.” It also graced Spotify’s coveted New Music Friday and many others in addition landing a Toronto Spotify billboard. The global momentum continues to grow as the track has also been added to Australia’s Triple J Radio.

On the track, upbeat guitar twirls around handclaps as high-energy verses crash right into a chantable chorus. Gravy brings his signature drip, while bbno$ serves up no shortage of swagger.

As legend has it, Yung Gravy and bbno$ first stirred up the simmering sauce at the heart of their union on the 2017 Baby Gravy EP. It’s an ever evolving love affair between these two best friends and musical soulmates who locked into a once-in-a-generation chemistry blown up widescreen on the likes of “Rotisserie,” which cranked out 80 million Spotify streams. In 2019, they reteamed on the gold-certified “Whip A Tesla” from Gravy’s Sensational album only to reheat their partnership to a boiling point on 2021’s Baby Gravy 2. The latter tallied over half-a-billion streams powered by the gold-certified “Welcome To Chilis” and “shining on my ex.” With countless memories, sold out tours, and one appearance on Family Feud under their collective fly designer belt, they are back with “Goodness Gracious” and a whole lot more heat in 2023.

In 2023 bbno$ plans to release his 8th studio album and 3rd album with Yung Gravy, Baby Gravy 3. He will also be returning to North America, Europe, and Australia on headline and festival runs throughout the course of the year.

YUNG GRAVY UPCOMING DATES:

05/21 – Hangout Music Festival (Gulf Shores, AL)

05/26 – BottleRock Festival (Napa County, CA)

05/27 – August Hall (San Francisco, CA)

06/15 – Bonnaroo (Manchester, TN)

06/30 – Milwaukee Summerfest (Milwaukee, WI)

07/15 – Calgary Stampede (Calgary, AB)

07/21 – The Pacific Amphitheatre (Costa Mesa, CA)

07/29 – Tailgate N’ Tallboys (Auburn, MI)

07/30 – Ohio State Fair (Columbus, OH)

07/31 – Monroe County Fair (Monroe, MI)

08/05 – Lollapalooza (Chicago, IL)

08/10 – West Virginia State Fair (Lewisburg, WV)

08/12 – Erie County Fair (Hamburg, NY)

08/28 – Alaska State Fair (Palmer, AK)

08/30 – Minnesota State Fair (Saint Paul, MN)

09/02 – The Great Allentown Fair (Allentown, PA)

09/03 – New York State Fair (Syracuse, NY)

09/09 – Worcester Parking Lot Party (Worcester, MA)

09/15 – Utah State Fair (Salt Lake City, UT)

09/16 – Music Midtown Festival (Atlanta, GA)

09/22 – Washington State Fair (Puyallup, WA)

09/23 – Live is Beautiful (Las Vegas, NV)

BBNO$ UPCOMING DATES:

05/24 – Vas Live House (Shanghai)

05/25 – Vas Live (Shanghai)

05/26 – Alive (Chengdu)

05/27 – PH + Qindao Festival (Beijing)

05/28 – DF ARTSPACE (Changsha)

05/31 – Hou Live (Shenzhen)

06/01 – Damai 66 (Hangzhou)

06/02 – Three live (Wuhan)

06/03 – Galame (Foshan)

06/04 – Galame (Foshan)

06/24 – Tinderbox Festival (Odense, Denmark)

06/27 – Roxy (Prague, Czech Republic)

06/28 – Den Atelier (Luxembourg, Luxembourg)

06/30 – Lollapalooza Stockholm (Stockholm, Sweden)

07/02 – Arras Main Square Festival (France)

07/06 – RBC Ottawa Bluesfest (Ottawa, ON)

07/08 – Summerfest (Nova Scotia)

07/11 – FEQ (Festival d’ete de Quebec) (Quebec City, QC)

07/15 – Calgary Stampede (Alberta, Canada)

07/21 – The Pacific Amphitheatre (Cosa Mesa, CA)

07/30 – Ohio State Fair (Columbus, OH)

07/31 – Monroe County Fair (Monroe, MI)

08/04 – Osheaga Festival (Montreal, QC)

08/10 – Feldkirch Poolbar Festival (Austria)

08/12 – Erie County Fair (Hamburg, NY)

08/17 – FM4 Frequency Festival (St. Poelten, Austria)

08/18 – Parkenfestivalen (Bodø, Norway)

08/19 – Findings Festival (Oslo, Norway)

08/26 – Riot Games VCT finals (Los Angeles, CA)

08/30 – Minnesota State Fair (St. Paul, MN)

09/02 – The Great Allentown Fair (Allentown, PA)

09/03 – New York State Fair (Syracuse NY)

09/08 – MacEwan University (Edmonton, AB)

09/15 – Utah State Fair (Salt Lake City, UT)

09/22 – Washington State Fair (Puyallup, WA)

